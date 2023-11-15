Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats. PCB says it offered him test captaincy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan captain in all formats after his team failed to advance from the group stage at the Cricket World Cup. Babar said it was “a difficult decision” but added it felt like the “right time for this call.” He will carry on playing for Pakistan in all formats. Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup games at an average of 40 in the ongoing edition. Pakistan won four of its nine games and missed the semifinals after finishing fifth. The Pakistan Cricket Board said Babar had been asked to continue as test captain but chose not to. Shan Masood was later named the new test captain.

