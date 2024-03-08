Avalanche take on the Wild after Makar’s hat trick

Minnesota Wild (30-27-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-20-5, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -203, Wild +168; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild after Cale Makar’s hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings in the Avalanche’s 7-2 win.

Colorado has an 11-6-2 record in Central Division games and a 39-20-5 record overall. The Avalanche have a 24-6-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Minnesota is 6-11-0 against the Central Division and 30-27-6 overall. The Wild have a -12 scoring differential, with 196 total goals scored and 208 given up.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Makar led the Avalanche with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 30 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Chris Wagner: day to day (upper body), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O’Connor: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Jake Middleton: day to day (upper-body), Marcus Johansson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.