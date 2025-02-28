Avalanche host the Wild after MacKinnon’s 2-goal performance

Minnesota Wild (34-21-4, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-24-2, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -227, Wild +186; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado is 34-24-2 overall and 8-10-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a 30-6-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota is 11-8-2 against the Central Division and 34-21-4 overall. The Wild have allowed 169 goals while scoring 168 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has scored 22 goals with 44 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 12 goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.