Australia loses Bec Allen for Paris Olympics with hamstring injury in final warmup game

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Australia will play the 2024 Olympics without forward Bec Allen after tests revealed a high-grade hamstring injury suffered in the Opals’ final warmup for the Paris Games. Coach Sandy Brondello said losing Allen left the Opals “devastated.” The Opals announced the injury Thursday after their practice at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. The Phoenix Mercury player had been set to play in her second Olympics. Australia replaced her with Amy Atwell, who will make her Olympic debut. Brondello also called Allen an important player who will be missed with teammates needing to step up in her absence.

