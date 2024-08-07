Australia and Belgium the first to advance to the Paris Olympics semifinals in women’s basketball

PARIS (AP) — Jade Melbourne scored 14 of her 18 points by halftime and Australia advanced to the Paris Olympics semifinals in women’s basketball by routing Serbia 85-67. The Opals had to win their group-play finale to reach the elimination round, and they got a bit of revenge by beating the country that stunned them in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Australia came into the Paris Games ranked third in the world, and the Opals are looking for their first Olympic medal since taking bronze at the 2012 London Games. Belgium reached its first semifinal in the Cats’ second Olympic appearance, beating Spain 79-66 to advance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.