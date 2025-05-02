Austin hosts Minnesota United in Western Conference play

Minnesota United FC (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (5-4-1, third in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +144, Minnesota United FC +175, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin and Minnesota United square off in Western Conference play.

Austin is 5-4-1 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 5-2 record in one-goal games.

United is 2-2-3 in Western Conference games. United ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 47 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has scored two goals for Austin. Osman Bukari has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and two assists for United. Kelvin Yeboah has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Brandon Vazquez (injured), Mikkel Desler (injured).

United: Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.