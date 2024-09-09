AU Pro Basketball for women will play 2025 season in Nashville after stops in Las Vegas, Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Athletes Unlimited will play its fourth women’s basketball season in Nashville starting Feb. 5. Officials of the AU Pro Basketball program announced the new location for the 2025 season ] Monday. Athletes Unlimited played its 2022 season in Las Vegas with the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Dallas. The 24-game season will be played at Municipal Auditorium, with 29 of the 40 players having WNBA experience. Lexie Brown chairs the AU Pro Basketball player executive committee and also plays for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. She says she’s heard from many players looking forward to competing in Nashville. They will have competition from Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 league developed by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, set to debut in January.

