Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds

By GARY SCHATZ The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammate Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered for Atlanta, but the Braves blew a four-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Pierce Johnson and Jesse Chavez struggled as Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game. The Braves (81-70) are battling the New York Mets for the third NL wild card.

Harris hit a leadoff drive in the first against Brandon Williamson. Marcell Ozuna reached on a one-out single before Olson made it 3-0 with his 26th homer.

Jorge Soler’s 19th homer made it 5-1 in the fourth. But that was it for Atlanta, which went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati, and Tyler Stephenson had two hits and drove in a run. The Reds improved to 4-0 against the Braves this year.

Jake Fraley started Cincinnati’s rally with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. The Reds added two more runs in the sixth against Chavez.

Stephenson hit a leadoff single in the seventh and Steer hit a drive to left-center off Johnson (5-5), giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead.

