Athletics’ Sean Newcomb becomes 1st in team history to win without officially facing batter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Newcomb picked up a win with a pickoff and without officially facing a batter. The Oakland reliever became the first pitcher in team history to be credited with a victory after the Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Friday night. With Oakland training 5-4, Newcomb came on in relief of Lucas Erceg to face Minnesota’s Willi Castro with Austin Martin on first and two outs in the eighth inning. With a 1-1 count on Castro, the left-handed Newcomb picked off Martin to end the inning. Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer off Jhoan Duran in the bottom of the eighth to give the A’s the lead and Mason Miller sealed the win in the ninth.

