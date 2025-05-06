Athletes Endorse Launches to Help Brands Create Athlete Partnerships That Engage and Excite Fans

Built for brands across industries, Athletes Endorse helps companies create athlete partnerships that move beyond social posts to deliver long-term value.

The agency offers athlete sourcing, campaign strategy, content, public relations, social media and fan engagement — all customized to each brand’s goals.

Athletes, agents and NIL collectives are already engaging with the agency to collaborate on authenticity-focused campaigns.

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athletes Endorse, a Los Angeles-based boutique athlete marketing agency, launched today to connect brands with pro and college athletes for marketing campaigns that boost visibility and business results.

As interest in athlete creators and women’s sports grows — and NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) opportunities expand — Athletes Endorse develops custom brand collaborations aligned with these fast-growing sectors.

Athletes Endorse was built to enable more companies across industries to collaborate with athletes and to ensure activations move beyond social content to strategic partnerships that drive value. The agency creates partnerships for all brands and athletes, from startups to national names, and from collegiate depth players to experienced pros.

“We help brands get off the sidelines and into the athlete endorsement game,” said Eric Wein, founder and chief endorsement officer of Athletes Endorse. “We’re leveling the playing field for brands by developing athlete partnerships that are no longer just for big-budget national brands or marquee athletes. Some of the most effective and memorable endorsements come from unexpected sources, whether from certain brands, athletes or both.”

The agency supports a wide range of industries, from retail and insurance to legal and food products, helping brands build custom athlete marketing campaigns.

Athletes Endorse offers athlete sourcing, campaign strategy, public relations, content production and fan engagement services. Campaigns generate premium content that can be used across digital channels and for product launches, seasonal promotions, direct marketing and internal communications. Through a dedicated partnership with a professional video production company, Athletes Endorse offers premium campaign content that elevates athlete partnerships beyond casual social posts.

The athlete marketing agency takes a brand-first, athlete-agnostic approach to endorsements. Unlike transactional databases and marketplaces, the agency builds trust by forming direct relationships with athletes, their families, sports agents and NIL collectives, which ensures authenticity.

With more than a decade of in-house athlete marketing experience and a strong network of sports agents, NIL collectives and media, Athletes Endorse ensures every campaign prioritizes brand awareness, not just athlete branding.

Athletes, agents and NIL collectives are already expressing strong interest to collaborate with brands through Athletes Endorse for authenticity-driven campaigns.

“We focus on building genuine partnerships, whether for a single campaign or for ongoing brand building. Each partnership should deliver clear value for both the brand and the athlete,” Wein said. “Our personalized approach goes beyond just a social post. We develop brand advocates who continue to share their enthusiasm on campuses and in communities.”

Wein previously led high-impact campaigns while working for national e-commerce brands Lamps Plus and Newegg. At Lamps Plus, he led viral marketing campaigns featuring former NFL offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, which generated national media coverage, fan engagement and measurable sales impact. Both retail companies’ first-ever athlete campaigns included professional photo and video content; homepage banners; media coverage; and social media posts from the company, athletes and fans.

Recent athlete campaign partners also included Austin Ekeler (NFL), Laiatu Latu (UCLA/NFL), Cate Reese (Arizona/European pro leagues), Jaylen Clark (UCLA/NBA), Ajay Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara/NBA) and Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez (MLB).

Athletes have responded with enthusiasm to campaigns.

“Working with Eric on our NIL campaign was a great experience,” said Reese. “He made sure the campaign felt authentic and elevated both my personal brand and the company’s brand.”

Athlete endorsements drive impact — 47% of millennials are more likely to buy a product endorsed by their favorite athlete and 35% of U.S. adults say endorsements make their perception of a brand more favorable. ( NFLPA )

Also unique among creators, athletes’ content has a cross-generational appeal, enabling brands to reach a broader consumer audience.

“Our goal is to become the go-to solution for brands seeking authentic, customized athlete marketing partnerships,” Wein said. “We expect to operate at the intersection of bold companies and devoted athletes who collaborate to share compelling stories that resonate.”

About Eric Wein, Founder and Chief Engagement Officer

Eric Wein has led brand marketing and communications initiatives for Fortune 50 and Digital Commerce 360 Top 150 companies, including Disney, Lamps Plus, Microsoft’s Xbox brand (at Edelman) and Newegg. His athlete marketing campaigns have generated millions of dollars, reached millions of consumers, received marketing award nominations and he has been quoted in media including the Washington Post and On3. Early in his career, he led campaigns for Xbox video game franchises from Microsoft that included the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA and pro tennis licenses. Wein began his career as a professional sports journalist focused on collegiate athletics, including NCAA football, NCAA softball and NAIA basketball.

About Athletes Endorse

Athletes Endorse LLC is a Los Angeles-based growth-focused boutique athlete marketing agency that empowers brands across industries to create impactful marketing collaborations with U.S. pro and college athletes and other influential sports personalities. Founded in 2025, Athletes Endorse blends decades of experience with advanced AI and SaaS tools to deliver modern athlete endorsement campaigns.

For more, visit athletesendorse.com.

