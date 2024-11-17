Athan Kaliakmanis, Kyle Monangai lead Rutgers to bowl eligibility with a 31-17 win over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis threw two touchdown passes, Kyle Monangai scored twice on the ground and Rutgers became bowl eligible with a 31-17 victory over Maryland. Rutgers scored touchdowns on four straight drives — not counting an end-of-half kneeldown in the second quarter — and won for the second straight week following a four-game skid. For Maryland, the margin of error for bowl eligibilty has dwindled. The Terrapins must beat Iowa and Penn State to finish the regular season with six wins.

