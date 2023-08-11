As World Cup nears, USA Basketball says it’ll embrace any doubters

Tyrese Haliburton loves road games. Few things in basketball make him happier than going into a hostile environment and hearing the sweet sound of disappointed silence. And as part of USA Basketball’s World Cup team, he’s finding like-minded people. No longer the No. 1 ranked nation in the world according to FIBA — Spain overtook the Americans last November, sliding the U.S. to No. 2 and off the top of the list for the first time in 12 years — and coming off a seventh-place finish in the last World Cup four years ago, this U.S. team knows there’s no shortage of doubters entering this tournament. Haliburton likes it that way.

