As the Celtics near NBA record for 3s in a season, a look inside the numbers from beyond the arc

The Boston Celtics will almost certainly connect on a history-making 3-pointer sometime this week. It should be Wednesday against the Miami Heat. If not, then it’ll be Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

It’s coming. It’s inevitable.

This year’s Celtics — the defending NBA champions — will go into the playoffs having set league records for 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted in a season.

Everybody knows the Celtics shoot a ton of 3-pointers; they have taken at least 50 3s in a game 36 times this season — and they’re a whopping 29-7 in those games after trying 62 of them in a win over Memphis on Monday night.

“It’s just a matter of taking what the defense gives you,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Boston is now the first team in NBA history to take 60 3s in a game five times in the same season. They’re up to 1,344 made 3s this season, now just 19 away from matching the record Golden State set two seasons ago — so that’s within realistic reach against the Heat on Wednesday. They’ve tried 3,636 3s this season, 85 away from the record Houston set in 2018-19.

This has been a talking point in the league for years. How many 3s are too many 3s?

The Celtics don’t care. Evidently, neither do about half of the other teams in the NBA.

Boston is one of 15 clubs poised this season to break franchise records in either 3-pointers made, 3-pointers attempted, or both. Some teams — Chicago, Cleveland, Portland and San Antonio — have already set one or both of those club records with two weeks left in the season.

Let’s take a look inside the numbers:

The league will set a 3-point record. Again.

Now past 30,000 made 3s for the fourth consecutive season — James Harden made the 30,000th on Sunday — the NBA is on pace to smash the current total records for 3-pointers made and attempted in a season.

The league record of 31,579 made 3s was set last season and the record of 86,535 attempted was set in the 2021-22 season. At the current pace, 33,000 made 3s is within reach and 92,000 of them getting attempted isn’t impossible either.

It’ll be the 17th time in the last 22 seasons that the NBA has seen more 3s than ever before.

Teams are trying 6.8% more 3-pointers, on average, than they did last season. This would be the biggest year-over-year jump in the last six seasons.

Translation: The 3-point craze is not ending anytime soon.

Half the league’s teams will break marks

If you’ve paid any attention this season, you know this isn’t just the Celtics going wild from deep. Almost every team is shooting 3s at a dizzying rate — with Chicago simply obliterating its team record.

The Bulls had never made more than 941 3s in a season; they’re at 1,171 already this season. They’re on pace for massive increases over last season — up 36% increase in 3s made, up 32% in 3s attempted over a year ago.

Also currently on pace to break club records for 3s made, attempted or both in a season: Boston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio and Washington.

It’s not for everyone. Houston is on pace for the eighth-most 3s made and attempted in a season; to be fair, the Rockets of a few years ago were of the go-go-go, shoot-shoot-shoot mold, and this team is not. Dallas and Milwaukee are both on pace for only the seventh-most 3s attempted in any of their seasons.

More players may make 100 than ever before

The record number of players making 100 3-pointers in a season is 125, set last season. It could be topped; entering Monday, 118 players had at least 100 3s this season.

Let’s put this into more perspective: A decade ago — 2014-15 — there were only 57 players to make 100 3-pointers.

That number has more than doubled since.

If you don’t make 10 3s, you’re probably not winning

Making 10 3s doesn’t guarantee winning — but not making at least 10 3s in a game puts teams in serious trouble.

Entering Monday, teams that don’t make at least 10 3-pointers lose 72% of the time this season. Teams that don’t make at least 15 3-pointers lose 59% of the time.

Teams that make 15 or more 3s in a game win 65% of the time. Here’s a weird quirk, though: Making 20 or more 3s in a game has led to victory 74% of the time this season — which is actually down from 83% last season, 82% in 2022-23 and 91% in 2021-22.

There are exceptions

Not everyone is part of the 3-point craze.

There are four players — the Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, Detroit’s Jalen Duren, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert and Dallas’ Daniel Gafford — who have at least 500 points this season and have yet to try a 3-point shot.

Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen (0 for 4 on 3-pointers), Charlotte’s Mark Williams (0 for 1), New Orleans’ Yves Missi (0 for 1) and Phoenix’s Nick Richards (0 for 2) were close to being on that list.

Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Hartenstein is over the 500-point threshold — but is 0 for 18 on 3s this season. Only three players have ever tried more 3s in a season without a make; Gene Banks was 0 for 19 in 1985-86, Magic Johnson was 0 for 21 in 1982-83 and Tom Garrick was 0 for 22 in 1990-91.

Around The NBA analyzes the biggest topics in the NBA during the season.

