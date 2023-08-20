Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan lead balanced Dallas Wings past Washington Mystics 97-84

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings defeated the Washington Wizards 97-84. The Wings had six players in double figures. Natasha Howard scored 15 points, Crystal Dangerfield 14, Maddy Siegrist 11 and Kalani Brown 10. Satou Sabally added nine points and 10 assists. Natasha Cloud scored 22 points for Washington, Brittney Sykes added 16 and Ariel Atkins finished with 13.

