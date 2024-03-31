Arango’s second-half hat trick carries Real Salt Lake to 3-1 victory over St Louis City

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Arango scored three goals from the 70th minute on and Real Salt Lake rallied for 3-1 victory over St. Louis City, handing the defending Western Conference regular-season champions their first loss of the season. Indiana Vassilev gave St. Louis City (1-1-4) the lead in the 3rd minute when he scored unassisted off a set piece. Arango scored the equalizer in the 70th minute with an assist from Alexandros Katranis. He gave Real Salt Lake (3-2-1) the lead in the 84th minute on a penalty kick and finished off his hat trick with an assist from Diego Luna in the first of 13 minutes of stoppage time. Arango already has five goals and four assists this season. His PK goal followed a handball on St. Louis City’s Chris Durkin.

