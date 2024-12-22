AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:06 p.m. EST

174 Colorado skiers and snowboarders rescued after a lift cracks

WINTER PARK, Colo. (AP) — Officials are investigating what caused a crack in a Colorado ski lift that forced the evacuation of over 170 stranded skiers and snowboarders. The evacuation happened Saturday on a gondola lift at Winter Park Resort. A spokesperson says the lift stopped automatically when a crack was detected in a structural piece of the lift. Passengers were lowered down by ropes over the course of about five hours. No injuries were reported during the rescues, which came at the start of the busy holiday season.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe aims to fly closer to the sun like never before

NEW YORK (AP) — A NASA spacecraft is about to make the closest approach to the sun. The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 to get a close-up look at the sun. On Tuesday, Parker will pass within a record-breaking 3.8 million miles of the sun’s surface. That’s nearly seven times closer to the sun than previous spacecraft. Scientists won’t hear from Parker until a few days after the flyby. It’ll continue circling the sun at this distance until at least September. Scientists hope to better understand what drives the solar wind and why the corona is so much hotter than the sun’s surface.

‘Sonic 3’ bests ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ at the box office

NEW YORK (AP) — In the holiday season battle of big-budget family movies, Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” sped past the Walt Disney Co.’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” to take the top spot at the box office. The results came just ahead of the lucrative Christmas corridor in theaters. According to studio estimates, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” debuted with $62 million in ticket sales over the weekend. “Mufasa,” however, was humbled in its opening weekend, coming in notably shy of expectations. It returned just $35 million in domestic ticket sales.

Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The son of Tiger Woods delivered a magical moment of his own Sunday. Charlie Woods made his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship. He hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole of the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. The crowd went crazy. And so did the father. Tiger gave his 15-year-old son a hard hug and then playfully shoved him away. Charlie Woods wasn’t even sure the ball went into the hole when the crowd erupted in cheers and television cameras informed him of the ace.

Santa braves the sticky heat of the Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children in Brazilian village

CATALAO, Brazil (AP) — Santa Claus has braved the sticky heat of the Amazon rainforest this weekend, taking two boats to bring gifts to the children of a small village near the Brazilian city of Manaus. The visit was arranged by Amigos do Papai Noel, a Brazilian charity that has been taking gifts to children in the Amazon rainforest for the past 26 years. More than 600 children from different villages gathered in Catalao to receive presents from Santa, who dressed in his traditional nightcap, white gloves and red suit, while enduring the stifling jungle heat.

PHOTO COLLECTION: The iconic and unconventional sides of Christmas in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The challenge of photographing Christmastime in New York is that there is so much of it. The big tree in Rockefeller Center. Ice skating in Central Park. The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. All those lavish, holiday-themed department store window displays. This is the iconic New York tourists come to see. Visitors know it well from movies and television. But millions of New Yorkers experience these remarkable sights in a different way. For them, this is home.

Oleksandr Usyk successfully defends heavyweight belt with unanimous decision over Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk remained undefeated when he successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Judges Gerardo Martinez, Patrick Morley and Ignacio Robles had identical scorecards in favor of Usyk, 116-112. Usyk landed 179-of-423 (42%) punches thrown, while Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) landed just 144 of the 509 punches he threw, a 28% clip.

Texans WR Tank Dell hospitalized after severe knee injury on TD catch vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center and will remain overnight after sustaining a severe left knee injury while making in a 30-yard touchdown catch in a 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. Dell was coming across the back of the end zone and made a spectacular catch on a pass from C.J. Stroud before colliding with Houston teammate Jared Wayne on the way to the ground. Dell was eventually placed on a stretcher and driven in a covered medical cart off the field, and then he was taken to the hospital.

Texas beats Clemson 38-24, advances to face Arizona State in College Football Playoff quarters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jaydon Blue ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, the last a 77-yard burst in the fourth quarter, and Texas beat Clemson 38-24 on Saturday in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff. Blue’s fourth-quarter touchdown came after Clemson rallied from down 31-10 to 31-24 on Cade Klubnik’s third touchdown pass. Texas (12-2) advanced to the Jan. 1 Peach bowl to play Big 12 champion Arizona State. Blue also scored on 38-yard cut-and-dash burst in the second quarter. On his second, he dove into the line, shook a tackler, and then outraced three more to the end zone with just 11 minutes left. Klubnik, who grew up in Austin, passed for 336 yards for the Tigers (10-4).

Curry scores 31, makes 7 3-pointers in Warriors’ 113-103 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steph Curry scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter and 31 for the night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-103. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds. Brandin Podziemski had 12 and Curry — who made seven 3-pointers — added 10 assists for the Warriors. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo led Minnesota with 19 points apiece. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 boards for Minnesota. Curry hit three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in a 90-second span that helped the Warriors pull away after blowing a 21-point first-half lead.

