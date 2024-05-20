AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:54 p.m. EDT

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s behind the weird flavors popping up on store shelves

Surprising flavor combinations – think gravy-flavored Jones Soda or Sour Patch Kids Oreos — are showing up more frequently in grocery stores and restaurants. Earlier this year, IHOP and Lay’s introduced Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity potato chips, which were designed to taste like strawberry-topped pancakes with a hint of bacon. Last summer, there were mustard-flavored Skittles. While it’s tempting to pass off these limited-time flavors as social media stunts, experts say there’s more to the story. Food companies are responding to the changing and expanding tastes of consumers while also trying to keep brands relevant and distinct to win space on crowded store shelves.

Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection days after closing dozens of restaurants

Casual dining chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The 56-year-old chain made the filing late Sunday, days after shuttering dozens of restaurants. Red Lobster brought seafood to the masses with inventions like popcorn shrimp and “endless” seafood deals. But it struggled in recent years with rising costs, increased competition and changing customer tastes. One industry analyst said Monday that the once-thriving chain has been a “slow-moving train wreck” for two decades. Last fall, fall, Red Lobster lost millions of dollars on its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion, which charged $20 for all-you-can-eat shrimp deal. Red Lobster says its 600 restaurants will continue to operate through the bankruptcy proceedings.

‘The Apprentice,’ about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — While Donald Trump’s hush money trial entered its sixth week in New York, an origin story for the Republican presidential candidate premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a scathing portrait of Trump in the 1980s. “The Apprentice” screened Monday. It’s directed by the Iranian Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi and stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. The central relationship of the movie is between Trump and Cohn, the defense attorney who was chief counsel to Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s Senate investigations. Cohn is depicted as a longtime mentor to Trump, coaching him in the ruthlessness of New York City politics and business.

Ricky Stenhouse could face suspension after throwing punch at Kyle Busch after All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The most compelling part of Sunday night’s All-Star Race wasn’t on the racetrack at North Wilkesboro Speedway but rather in the infield afterward. Ricky Stenhouse confronted Kyle Busch after the race face-to-face, then after a brief exchange threw a right hook at the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet setting off a brief melee that involved several members of each driver’s crew and Stenhouse’s father following a race that was dominated by pole sitter Joey Logano. The antics potentially could result in a suspension for Stenhouse.

Scottie Scheffler’s Louisville court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky court is postponing pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands during the PGA Championship. Scheffler was handcuffed and taken to jail outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday. He was due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten. Now a judge is postponing the court date until June 3. Scheffler faces four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville police officer suffered. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, says the situation is a misunderstanding and the golfer never disobeyed any officer’s orders.

Jim Otto, ‘Mr. Raider’ and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Jim Otto, the Hall of Fame center known as Mr. Raider for his durability through a litany of injuries, has died. The team confirmed Otto’s death Sunday night. He was 86. The cause of death was not immediately known. Otto joined the Raiders for their inaugural season in the American Football League in 1960 and was a fixture on the team for the next 15 years. He never missed a game because of injuries and competed in 210 consecutive regular-season games and 308 straight total contests despite undergoing nine operations on his knees during his playing career. His right leg was amputated in 2007.

Edwards leads Wolves back from 20-point deficit for 98-90 win over defending NBA champion Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he’s sorry, calls his actions ‘inexcusable’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.” The music mogul, who cannot be charged over the attack, said he takes full responsibility for his actions in a video statement posted to Instagram and Facebook. The video aired by CNN Friday shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction.

In Saudi Arabia, an all-women psychedelic rock band jams out as its conservative society loosens up

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society, an all-women psychedelic rock band that recently performed in the kingdom’s capital is an example showing some Saudi women are now finding their voice through the arts. The band, Seera, blends traditional Arabic melodies with the resurgent psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala. Clear limits still remain on speech and any political activity in the tightly governed kingdom. But in the arts space, Saudi Arabia is slowly opening up, as could be seen by Seera’s show earlier this month in Riyadh’s Diriyah neighborhood.

The Paralympics open in 100 days. Paris organizers are launching a campaign to boost ticket sales

PARIS (AP) — Paralympics organizers in Paris have a message they hope will encourage many more fans to buy tickets. The countdown campaign for the Aug 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games begins Monday with 100 days to go and features three athletes alone in an empty stadium. The campaign slogan: “Il ne me manque rien, sauf vous” (I’m not missing anything, except you) is a rallying call to get more people to watch them competing. So far, 900,000 of the 2.8 million tickets have been sold. Ticket sales are expected to escalate after the campaign posters start appearing across the city.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.