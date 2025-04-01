AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:44 a.m. EDT

Tears and tail wags: Inmates reunite with service dogs they raised

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — There were big smiles, hugs, tears and lots of tail wagging inside San Quentin’s prison recently. All the emotions came together when two black Labradors reunited with the incarcerated men who raised them as puppies and helped them prepare to become service dogs. The reunion brought together two inmates with the 2-year-old dogs they helped train as puppies. They also met the dogs’ disabled handlers. The encounter last week in San Quentin’s main courtyard brought Chase Benoit and Jared Hansen full circle after they helped launch the prison’s puppy training program in April 2023.

Hooters restaurant chain, known for skimpy wait-staff outfits, files for bankruptcy protection

BANGKOK (AP) — Hooters, the U.S.-based restaurant chain known for chicken wings and skimpy wait-staff outfits, has filed for bankruptcy protection. HOA Restaurant Group filed the motion Monday in the North Texas Bankruptcy Court in Dallas. The company ran into financial troubles as sales declined, but says it intends to resolve its troubles within months. In a release, the company said that a group of the company’s original founders that own almost a third of Hooters’ U.S. locations, including about half of its biggest volume restaurants, plans to buy and operate more of the outlets. Hooters of America’s CEO Sal Melilli said “Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay.”

Athletics bat boy Stewart Thalblum takes down drone in left field

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When a drone suddenly appeared near the left-field wall at Sutter Health Park, Athletics bat boy Stewart Thalblum decided to help thwart it. The drone tried to lift him off the grass but Thalblum used a bat and brought it down, careful not to cut himself with the spinning blades. Once the device had been corralled, Thalblum handed it off to a security guard. The drone appeared with Seth Brown batting for the Athletics in the seventh inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 18-3 rout and it delayed the game for a few minutes.

Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson to star in 4 biopics of The Beatles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hollywood studio executives are making their case for theatergoing with a little help from John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Sony Pictures kicked off the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show in Las Vegas on Monday. The entertainment studio announced its four upcoming biopics told from the perspective of each member of The Beatles. The studio confirmed and brought out the long-rumored leads for each film: Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Starr and Harris Dickinson as Lennon. Director Sam Mendes said all four films will premiere April 2028.

Trump welcomes Kid Rock to White House for order targeting ticket scalpers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump invited Kid Rock into the Oval Office and signed an executive order that he says will help curb ticket scalping and bring “commonsense” changes to the way live entertainment events are priced. The rap-rock star said Monday that concertgoers of all political stripes understand that the pricing is a “conundrum.” The order is designed to stop “price-gouging by middlemen” and directs Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure that scalpers offering tickets at higher prices than their face value comply with all Internal Revenue Service rules.

After years of neglect, an Illinois village with ties to Abraham Lincoln is getting a refresh

PETERSBURG, Ill. (AP) — The village where Abraham Lincoln came of age is deteriorating. Lincoln lived in New Salem, Illinois, as a young man from 1831 to 1837. The federal government reconstructed the village in the 1930s. But long-neglected maintenance has led to major problems. The drive shaft in the gristmill has fallen out of the floor and the roof of the carding mill has a hole the size of a refrigerator. After agitation by Gina Gillmore-Wolter of the New Salem Lincoln League and action by local lawmakers, Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration pledged this month to put up $8 million to restore the village, which annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors. Advocates don’t know how much work the contribution will cover.

Comic Amber Ruffin cut from White House correspondents’ event after angering Trump team

Comic Amber Ruffin is off the bill at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington. Ruffin, a former talk show host at Peacock, disparaged the Trump administration during an interview last week and said she wouldn’t try to follow the association’s request to make jokes about politicians of all stripes. The president of the correspondents’ association, Eugene Daniels, made no mention of Ruffin’s comments in announcing over the weekend that no comic will appear at the April event. He said he wanted to refocus the dinner on journalistic excellence and mentoring a new generation. The last time a comedian did not perform at the dinner was in 2019.

5 players, 2 coaches ejected after Pistons-Timberwolves skirmish in 2nd quarter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five players and two coaches were ejected after a fight broke out in the second quarter in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Detroit lost head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center Isaiah Stewart, forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser. Minnesota forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo also were tossed, along with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. Stewart received a technical foul just moments earlier when he bumped DiVincenzo hard after the whistle. Then Holland was called for a foul as he slapped the ball out of Reid’s hands near the baseline. The two exchanged words, DiVincenzo stepped between them and grabbed Holland’s jersey, and soon all 10 players on the court and multiple coaches were part of the scrum.

Richard Chamberlain, TV actor who starred in ‘Dr. Kildare,’ dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Chamberlain, the handsome hero of the 1960s television series “Dr. Kildare” who found a second career as “king of the miniseries,” has died at age 90. Chamberlain died Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii of complications following a stroke. That is according to publicist Harlan Boll. Tall, with classic good looks and romantic style, Chamberlain became an instant favorite with teenage girls as the compassionate physician on the TV series that aired from 1961 to 1966. Not until 2003 did he acknowledge publicly what Hollywood insiders had long known, that he was gay. He made the revelation in his autobiography, “Shattered Love.”

Historic tree to be cut down at the White House over safety concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a tree that’s nearly two centuries old will be removed from the White House grounds because it’s deteriorating. Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday that it is a “very dangerous safety hazard.” The southern magnolia stands near the curved portico on the south side of the building. It’s where foreign leaders are often welcomed for ceremonial visits, and where the president departs to board the Marine One helicopter. According to the National Park Service website, “folklore tells us” that President Andrew Jackson brought the tree’s seeds from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. It was planted in honor of his wife Rachel, who died shortly before he took office in 1829.

