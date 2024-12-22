AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:36 a.m. EST

PHOTO COLLECTION: The iconic and unconventional sides of Christmas in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The challenge of photographing Christmastime in New York is that there is so much of it. The big tree in Rockefeller Center. Ice skating in Central Park. The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. All those lavish, holiday-themed department store window displays. This is the iconic New York tourists come to see. Visitors know it well from movies and television. But millions of New Yorkers experience these remarkable sights in a different way. For them, this is home.

Oleksandr Usyk successfully defends heavyweight belt with unanimous decision over Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk remained undefeated when he successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Judges Gerardo Martinez, Patrick Morley and Ignacio Robles had identical scorecards in favor of Usyk, 116-112. Usyk landed 179-of-423 (42%) punches thrown, while Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) landed just 144 of the 509 punches he threw, a 28% clip.

Texans WR Tank Dell hospitalized after severe knee injury on TD catch vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center and will remain overnight after sustaining a severe left knee injury while making in a 30-yard touchdown catch in a 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. Dell was coming across the back of the end zone and made a spectacular catch on a pass from C.J. Stroud before colliding with Houston teammate Jared Wayne on the way to the ground. Dell was eventually placed on a stretcher and driven in a covered medical cart off the field, and then he was taken to the hospital.

Texas beats Clemson 38-24, advances to face Arizona State in College Football Playoff quarters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jaydon Blue ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, the last a 77-yard burst in the fourth quarter, and Texas beat Clemson 38-24 on Saturday in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff. Blue’s fourth-quarter touchdown came after Clemson rallied from down 31-10 to 31-24 on Cade Klubnik’s third touchdown pass. Texas (12-2) advanced to the Jan. 1 Peach bowl to play Big 12 champion Arizona State. Blue also scored on 38-yard cut-and-dash burst in the second quarter. On his second, he dove into the line, shook a tackler, and then outraced three more to the end zone with just 11 minutes left. Klubnik, who grew up in Austin, passed for 336 yards for the Tigers (10-4).

Curry scores 31, makes 7 3-pointers in Warriors’ 113-103 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steph Curry scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter and 31 for the night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-103. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds. Brandin Podziemski had 12 and Curry — who made seven 3-pointers — added 10 assists for the Warriors. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo led Minnesota with 19 points apiece. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 boards for Minnesota. Curry hit three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in a 90-second span that helped the Warriors pull away after blowing a 21-point first-half lead.

Bluesky finds with growth comes growing pains — and bots

Bluesky has seen its user base soar since the U.S. presidential election, boosted by people seeking refuge from Elon Musk’s X, or wanting an alternative to Meta’s Threads and its algorithms. The platform grew out of the company then known as Twitter and was eventually intended to replace it. While this is still very much a pie in the sky, Bluesky’s growth trajectory could make it a serious competitor to other social platforms. With growth, though, comes growing pains. It’s not just human users who’ve been flocking to Bluesky but also bots, including those designed to create partisan division or direct users to junk websites.

Trump taps ‘Apprentice’ producer, Mark Burnett, as special envoy to the United Kingdom

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mark Burnett, the power producer who helped reintroduce Donald Trump to a national television audience with “The Apprentice,” is being tapped by the president-elect as special envoy to the United Kingdom in his upcoming administration. Trump announced Saturday that “with a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.” Burnett, who was born in London, helped produce hits like “Survivor” and “The Voice,” but is perhaps best known for teaming up with Trump for “The Apprentice,” which first aired on NBC in 2004.

Blake Lively accuses ‘It Ends With Us’ director Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign

Blake Lively has accused her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy” her reputation in a legal complaint. The complaint obtained by The Associated Press precedes a lawsuit. The New York Times reported it was filed Friday with the California Civil Rights Department. It names Baldoni, the studio behind “It Ends With Us” and Baldoni’s publicists among the defendants. An attorney for Baldoni and the studio called the claims “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious.” “It Ends With Us” was released in August and is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 romance novel.

Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water. Starting on Saturday, he’ll be spotted at AquaRio Marine Aquarium swimming with sharks during their daily fish feeding sessions as part of the city’s Christmas festivities. Nine-year-old Guilherme Martins Matos said he’d seen Santa — or at least an impersonator — at the mall. That was cool, he said, but this was better. “Imagine him under water feeding the fish? It’s even cooler,” Guilherme told The Associated Press. What began as a joke among staff has become an annual tradition.

