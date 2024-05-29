AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:02 p.m. EDT

Charges against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler. Scheffler was not required to be in the courtroom Wednesday. Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.

The Panda Party is back on as giant pandas will return to Washington’s National Zoo by year’s end

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half a year after the nation’s capital bid an emotional farewell to its giant pandas, the National Zoo is expecting a renewed surge in panda-mania with the announcement that two more of the furry black-and-white icons will be returning to Washington. The zoo announced Wednesday that a fresh agreement had been struck with the Chinese government, and a pair of adult pandas would be arriving by the end of the year. The zoo said the incoming pair are Bao Li and Qing Bao. Giant pandas are icons in Washington and beloved around the nation and the world. Pandas have been the symbol of U.S.-China friendship since Beijing sent a pair to the National Zoo in 1972.

McDonald’s says $18 Big Mac meal was an ‘exception’ and news reports overstated its price increases

McDonald’s is fighting back against media reports it says have exaggerated its price increases. In a post on the company’s website Wednesday, McDonald’s U.S. president said reports suggesting the price of the average Big Mac has doubled since 2019 were false. McDonald’s says the average Big Mac costs $5.29, or 20.5% more than it did five years ago. Still, the company said prices for some items, like fries, have jumped higher to account for higher costs of labor, paper and food. McDonald’s saw a slowdown in traffic early this year as inflation-weary consumers dined out less. It’s planning to focus more on deals this summer.

Nissan warns owners of older vehicles not to drive them due to risk of exploding air bag inflators

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is urging the owners of about 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at high risk of exploding in a crash and hurling metal fragments. The urgent request comes after one person in a Nissan was killed by an exploding inflator and 58 others have claimed they were hurt. Nissan said the “do not drive” warning covers certain 2002 through 2006 Sentra small cars, as well as some 2002 through 2004 Pathfinder SUVs, and 2002 and 2003 Infiniti QX4 SUVs. The company says owners should contact their dealer to set up an appointment to have inflators replaced for free.

An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, shooting lava into the sky

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting, spewing red streams of lava and triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption began in the early afternoon north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano erupted. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said lava was shooting about 165 feet into the sky from a fissure more than 2 miles long and flowing toward Grindavik, which was evacuated in December.

A fifth grader’s fundraiser cleared his school of meal debt. It named an award for him

A Missouri fifth grader has won praise and had an award named for him after he raised more than $7,000 to erase school meal debt in his district. Daken Kramer posted a video last month challenging friends, family, strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs. He raised enough money not only to help students at his school but also at the high school. Now the Daken Kramer Legacy Award will be given to honor students like him who go above and beyond.

A record-holding Sherpa guide concerned about garbage on higher camps on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest Mount Everest guides is concerned about the peak’s growing piles of garbage. Sherpa guide Kami Rita, who has scaled Mount Everest a record 30 times, says garbage has been surfacing as ice and snow melt from the peak. He said the situation was particularly dire in two camps closer to the summit while there had been cleanup campaigns for the camps farther below. Kami Rita Sherpa has scaled Mount Everest a record 30 times. He was honored Wednesday by Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on the anniversary of the first successful summit by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Towns, Edwards lift Wolves over Mavs 105-100 to avoid sweep in West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Wolves stayed alive in their first trip to the conference finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons. Now third-seeded Minnesota heads home for Game 5 on Thursday night to see if it can make the series even more interesting against No. 5 seed Dallas. Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs. But he and co-star Kyrie Irving were just 13 of 39 from the field.

