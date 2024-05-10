AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:31 a.m. EDT

Scores of starving and sick pelicans are found along the California coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities and many others have died. The executive director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach says that group has taken in more than 100 birds that are anemic, dehydrated and weighing only about half of what they should. The group Bird Rescue reports 110 sick pelicans in the past three weeks at its two centers. It is not immediately clear what is sickening the birds.

Raucous crowd roars its approval for Caitlin Clark in her home debut with Fever, an 83-80 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans on Thursday night. And when the former Iowa star made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. She had 12 points to help lead the Fever to an 83-80 preseason win over the Atlanta Dream. It was a moment Fever fans have dreaming about since they won the lottery in December.

For Israel’s contestant, the Eurovision Song Contest comes with tight security, boos and cheers

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Eden Golan is in Sweden for the Eurovision Song Contest, but she is not seeing much of the country. The 20-year-old Israeli singer is surrounded by security as she travels between hotel and the contest venue in the city of Malmo. Golan has become a focus for protests by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who want her country kicked out of Eurovision over its war against Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Golan for performing despite “contending with an ugly wave of anti-Semitism.” Golan will compete in the Eurovision final on Saturday after securing a place during Thursday’s semifinal. She said she was “super excited to go on stage once more and share a bit of my love with everyone.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby, renew their vows

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together. A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is just over six months pregnant. The Canadian singer and supermodel wife announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. She is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up a photo shoot of him photographing his wife. Fashion house Yves Saint Laurent said in a press release that the photos and video are from a Hawaii vow renewal ceremony.

Caramelo, the Brazilian horse stranded on a roof by floods, is rescued after stirring the nation

CANOAS, Brazil (AP) — A horse that was perilously stranded on a rooftop by Brazil’s deadly floods has been rescued. The horse nicknamed Caramelo was one of many animals rescuers have tried help. Caramelo garnered national attention after a television news helicopter filmed him on the rooftop where he may have been stranded for days. His rescue Thursday provided a dose of hope to a beleaguered region. Firefighters and veterinarians climbed onto the mostly submerged roof, sedated and immobilized the horse and then laid him on an inflatable raft. TV stations aired the rescue live, and Brazil’s first lady was among social media users sharing the good news. Caramelo was described as dehydrated and debilitated but recovering at a veterinary hospital.

Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Jon Stewart to premiere new podcasts in early June

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Jon Stewart — stars better known for their work onscreen — are delving into the world of podcasts. Two new podcasts set to debut early next month were announced on Thursday. Danson and Harrelson will collaborate on “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes).” That’s a reference to the theme song of their legendary sitcom, “Cheers,” and the fact that Danson’s appearances will be more regular than Harrelson’s. Stewart, who returned earlier this year to host “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will do a podcast called “The Weekly Show” that’s an extension of his work there.

Former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis sentenced to 40 months for defrauding league insurance plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme that New York prosecutors said defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people were convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. A jury found Davis and former Detroit Pistons guard Will Bynum guilty in November. Davis will have three years of supervised release after he serves his term, and he has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

California is testing new generative AI tools. Here’s what to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with five companies to develop generative AI tools to help the state deliver public services. The partnerships were announced Thursday as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom tries to position California as an AI leader. The state plans to run a six-month trial before deciding whether to launch the tools. Generative AI can create new content such as text, audio and photos in response to prompts. It’s powerful technology that could improve governmental work, but needs oversight. All the tools being developed are considered low risk, meaning they don’t interact with confidential data or personal information.

Suns fire coach Frank Vogel after getting swept out of the playoffs in the opening round

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Frank Vogel after one disappointing season. The team made the announcement on Thursday, less than two weeks after getting swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns finished the regular season with a 49-33 record. Vogel won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Vogel was hired last summer to lead the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but the group was never quite able to gel.

Bucks’ Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games without pay for actions in season-ending loss to Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games without pay to begin next season for his actions during and after the final game of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. The NBA announced the suspension Thursday and said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.” The suspension comes one day after Indianapolis police said they were investigating an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened during that May 2 game without mentioning anyone by name.

