AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:44 a.m. EDT

Edwards leads Wolves back from 20-point deficit for 98-90 win over defending NBA champion Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he’s sorry, calls his actions ‘inexcusable’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.” The music mogul, who cannot be charged over the attack, said he takes full responsibility for his actions in a video statement posted to Instagram and Facebook. The video aired by CNN Friday shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction.

In Saudi Arabia, an all-women psychedelic rock band jams out as its conservative society loosens up

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society, an all-women psychedelic rock band that recently performed in the kingdom’s capital is an example showing some Saudi women are now finding their voice through the arts. The band, Seera, blends traditional Arabic melodies with the resurgent psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala. Clear limits still remain on speech and any political activity in the tightly governed kingdom. But in the arts space, Saudi Arabia is slowly opening up, as could be seen by Seera’s show earlier this month in Riyadh’s Diriyah neighborhood.

The Paralympics open in 100 days. Paris organizers are launching a campaign to boost ticket sales

PARIS (AP) — Paralympics organizers in Paris have a message they hope will encourage many more fans to buy tickets. The countdown campaign for the Aug 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games begins Monday with 100 days to go and features three athletes alone in an empty stadium. The campaign slogan: “Il ne me manque rien, sauf vous” (I’m not missing anything, except you) is a rallying call to get more people to watch them competing. So far, 900,000 of the 2.8 million tickets have been sold. Ticket sales are expected to escalate after the campaign posters start appearing across the city.

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s behind the weird flavors popping up on store shelves

Surprising flavor combinations – think gravy-flavored Jones Soda or Sour Patch Kids Oreos — are showing up more frequently in grocery stores and restaurants. Earlier this year, IHOP and Lay’s introduced Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity potato chips, which were designed to taste like strawberry-topped pancakes with a hint of bacon. Last summer, there were mustard-flavored Skittles. While it’s tempting to pass off these limited-time flavors as social media stunts, experts say there’s more to the story. Food companies are responding to the changing and expanding tastes of consumers while also trying to keep brands relevant and distinct to win space on crowded store shelves.

Xander Schauffele wins first major at PGA Championship in a thriller at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele has won his first major with a thrilling win at the PGA Championship. Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the last hole at Valhalla for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele set a major championship scoring record in the process. The Olympic gold medalist now has something even more valuable in silver. He gets to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. Schauffele finished at 21-under 263, breaking by one shot the major record. Schauffele is the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to birdie the last hole of the PGA Championship to win by one.

Man City fans party as Guardiola’s dominant team wins a record fourth straight Premier League title

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans took to the field to party after their team beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium to secure a record fourth straight English top-flight title for Pep Guardiola’s side. A sea of light blue shirts quickly flooded the pitch with fans ignoring futile pleas from the stadium announcer and messaging on the big screens instructing them to return to their seats. Winning has become a familiar feeling. And there is no sign of it getting old as far as the fans are concerned. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal couldn’t quite get over the line and finished the season two points behind the champion after a 2-1 win against Everton in its final game on Sunday.

John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ hits a box office nerve with $35 million debut

John Krasinski’s imaginary friends movie “IF” claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend according to studio estimates Sunday. Its $35 million North American debut was also a bit lower than some projections. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” continues to be the rare bright spot in a summer movie season that has gotten off to a bumpy start. In just 10 days, it surpassed $100 million domestically with $26 million in its second weekend. Third place went to “The Strangers—Chapter 1” with holdovers “The Fall Guy” and “Challengers” rounding out the top 5.

Robbers made off with ‘several million euros’ of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million” dollars’ worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston. Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor’s office did so on Sunday. It said the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people. It said they “forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler” and stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch with a long-barreled firearm.

Man charged with punching actor Steve Buscemi is held on $50,000 bond

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with assaulting actor Steve Buscemi is being held in New York on $50,000 in bond. Police say the actor known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in Midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. Police say they arrested a suspect Friday and the 50-year-old was arraigned Saturday. Prosecutors allege two people were punched at the time, but authorities didn’t name them. Buscemi’s publisher has said the actor was treated at a hospital for an eye injury, but was otherwise okay.

