AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:28 a.m. EDT

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby, renew their vows

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together. A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is just over six months pregnant. The Canadian singer and supermodel wife announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. She is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up a photo shoot of him photographing his wife. Fashion house Yves Saint Laurent said in a press release that the photos and video are from a Hawaii vow renewal ceremony.

Raucous crowd roars its approval for Caitlin Clark in her home debut with Fever, an 83-80 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans on Thursday night. And when the former Iowa star made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. She had 12 points to help lead the Fever to an 83-80 preseason win over the Atlanta Dream. It was a moment Fever fans have dreaming about since they won the lottery in December.

Former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis sentenced to 40 months for defrauding league insurance plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme that New York prosecutors said defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people were convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. A jury found Davis and former Detroit Pistons guard Will Bynum guilty in November. Davis will have three years of supervised release after he serves his term, and he has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

Caramelo, the Brazilian horse stranded on a roof by floods, is rescued after stirring the nation

CANOAS, Brazil (AP) — A horse that was perilously stranded on a rooftop by Brazil’s deadly floods has been rescued. The horse nicknamed Caramelo was one of many animals rescuers have tried help. Caramelo garnered national attention after a television news helicopter filmed him on the rooftop where he may have been stranded for days. His rescue Thursday provided a dose of hope to a beleaguered region. Firefighters and veterinarians climbed onto the mostly submerged roof, sedated and immobilized the horse and then laid him on an inflatable raft. TV stations aired the rescue live, and Brazil’s first lady was among social media users sharing the good news. Caramelo was described as dehydrated and debilitated but recovering at a veterinary hospital.

Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Jon Stewart to premiere new podcasts in early June

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Jon Stewart — stars better known for their work onscreen — are delving into the world of podcasts. Two new podcasts set to debut early next month were announced on Thursday. Danson and Harrelson will collaborate on “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes).” That’s a reference to the theme song of their legendary sitcom, “Cheers,” and the fact that Danson’s appearances will be more regular than Harrelson’s. Stewart, who returned earlier this year to host “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will do a podcast called “The Weekly Show” that’s an extension of his work there.

California is testing new generative AI tools. Here’s what to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with five companies to develop generative AI tools to help the state deliver public services. The partnerships were announced Thursday as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom tries to position California as an AI leader. The state plans to run a six-month trial before deciding whether to launch the tools. Generative AI can create new content such as text, audio and photos in response to prompts. It’s powerful technology that could improve governmental work, but needs oversight. All the tools being developed are considered low risk, meaning they don’t interact with confidential data or personal information.

Suns fire coach Frank Vogel after getting swept out of the playoffs in the opening round

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Frank Vogel after one disappointing season. The team made the announcement on Thursday, less than two weeks after getting swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns finished the regular season with a 49-33 record. Vogel won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Vogel was hired last summer to lead the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but the group was never quite able to gel.

Bucks’ Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games without pay for actions in season-ending loss to Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games without pay to begin next season for his actions during and after the final game of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. The NBA announced the suspension Thursday and said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.” The suspension comes one day after Indianapolis police said they were investigating an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened during that May 2 game without mentioning anyone by name.

Judge finds Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson needs conservatorship because of mental decline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says Beach Boys co-founder and music luminary Brian Wilson should be in a court conservatorship to handle his personal and medical decisions. The Los Angeles judge on Thursday granted the petition for the conservatorship filed by the management and family of the 81-year-old Wilson. They say he needed the legal arrangement because of serious mental decline and the recent death of his wife, who handled many of his affairs. Two longtime Wilson representatives will now be empowered to make decisions for him. Wilson and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Asteroids, Myst, Resident Evil, SimCity and Ultima inducted into World Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted its 10th class of honorees. The games Asteroids, Myst, Resident Evil, SimCity and Ultima were recognized Thursday for their impacts on the video game industry and popular culture. This year’s inductees debuted across decades, advancing technologies along the way and expanding not only the number of players, but the ages and interests of those at the controls. Anyone can nominate a game to the World Video Game Hall of Fame online. The final selections are made by members of an international committee, along with public votes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.