AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:21 a.m. EDT

Towns, Edwards lift Wolves over Mavs 105-100 to avoid sweep in West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Wolves stayed alive in their first trip to the conference finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons. Now third-seeded Minnesota heads home for Game 5 on Thursday night to see if it can make the series even more interesting against No. 5 seed Dallas. Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs. But he and co-star Kyrie Irving were just 13 of 39 from the field.

Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Godfather” producer Albert S. Ruddy has died at 94. The Canadian-born producer and writer won Oscars for “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby,” developed the raucous prison-sports comedy “The Longest Yard” and helped create the hit sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.” A spokesperson says Ruddy died Saturday at the UCLA Medical Center. Ruddy produced more than 30 movies and was on hand for the very top and the very bottom. “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby” were box office hits and winners of best picture Oscars. But Ruddy also helped give us “Cannonball Run II” and “Megaforce,” nominees for Golden Raspberry awards for worst movie of the year.

Rapper Sean Kingston agrees to return to Florida, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston has agreed to return to from California to Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars in fraud. The 34-year-old Kingston signed documents waiving his right to fight extradition in a San Bernardino County court on Tuesday. He’ll now be returned to Broward County, Florida, where his 61-year-old mother has been released from jail after posting bond. Arrest warrants say the duo stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture. Their attorney said after their arrests last week that they look forward to fighting the charges in court.

National Spelling Bee competitors try to address weaknesses, including ‘super short, tricky words’

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A four-letter word sent Shradha Rachamreddy to a third-place finish in last year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from San Jose, California, made it back as one of 245 spellers competing in this year’s bee, which began Tuesday at a convention center outside Washington. Like other returning spellers who hope to contend for the title, Shradha tried to learn from her mistake. She devoted a portion of her studying this year to the sorts of words she tends to miss. The bee concludes Thursday night, with the champion receiving a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

Golfers want millions to give up a World Heritage Site in Ohio with ancient Indigenous ties

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s historical society is close to gaining control of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks now maintained by a country club where its members golf alongside the mounds. A trial is slated to begin Tuesday to determine how much the historical society must pay for the site. The location is among eight ancient areas in the Hopewell Earthworks system that were named a World Heritage Site last year. The Ohio History Connection won a state Supreme Court decision allowing it to reclaim a lease held by the country club so that it can turn the site into a public park.

Proposed gender identity measure fails to qualify for California ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposed measure in California that would have required schools in California to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification at school has failed to qualify for the November ballot. The proposal received about 400,000 of the more than 500,000 signatures it needed to qualify by Tuesday. Supporters of the policy say it would provide necessary transparency for parents. But opponents say it could threaten a child’s safety if they do not have a welcoming family. The issue is part of a nationwide debate over local school districts and the rights of parents and LGBTQ+ students.

Review: ‘Robot Dreams’ is more profound than it has any right to be

Just as the Earth, Wind & Fire song “September” asks “Do you remember?” so too does “Robot Dreams,” a sweetly wistful little movie that, like a good pop song, expresses something profound without wasting a word, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Pablo Berger’s film is a wordless animation about a dog and a robot that evokes something poignant about loved ones who come and go. It’s also an all-ages movie in a curious way. While very much for kids, it’s so mature in its depictions of relationships that older generations may swoon hardest for it. “Robot Dreams,” which was nominated for best animated film at the Oscars, opens in theaters Friday.

Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault

Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus, alleging he sexually assaulted them while they worked as flight attendants on a trans-Atlantic trip he and the Jacksonville Jaguars made last year. The women identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in court documents filed Friday in Florida accuse McManus of rubbing and grinding against them during the flight to London and the Jaguars of failing to supervise him and create a safe environment for staff serving the team. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages. McManus’ lawyer called them “absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.