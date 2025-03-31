AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:54 p.m. EDT

After years of neglect, an Illinois village with ties to Abraham Lincoln is getting a refresh

PETERSBURG, Ill. (AP) — The village where Abraham Lincoln came of age is deteriorating. Lincoln lived in New Salem, Illinois, as a young man from 1831 to 1837. The federal government reconstructed the village in the 1930s. But long-neglected maintenance has led to major problems. The drive shaft in the gristmill has fallen out of the floor and the roof of the carding mill has a hole the size of a refrigerator. After agitation by Gina Gillmore-Wolter of the New Salem Lincoln League and action by local lawmakers, Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration pledged this month to put up $8 million to restore the village, which annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors. Advocates don’t know how much work the contribution will cover.

Comic Amber Ruffin cut from White House correspondents’ event after angering Trump team

Comic Amber Ruffin is off the bill at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington. Ruffin, a former talk show host at Peacock, disparaged the Trump administration during an interview last week and said she wouldn’t try to follow the association’s request to make jokes about politicians of all stripes. The president of the correspondents’ association, Eugene Daniels, made no mention of Ruffin’s comments in announcing over the weekend that no comic will appear at the April event. He said he wanted to refocus the dinner on journalistic excellence and mentoring a new generation. The last time a comedian did not perform at the dinner was in 2019.

5 players, 2 coaches ejected after Pistons-Timberwolves skirmish in 2nd quarter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five players and two coaches were ejected after a fight broke out in the second quarter in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Detroit lost head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center Isaiah Stewart, forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser. Minnesota forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo also were tossed, along with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. Stewart received a technical foul just moments earlier when he bumped DiVincenzo hard after the whistle. Then Holland was called for a foul as he slapped the ball out of Reid’s hands near the baseline. The two exchanged words, DiVincenzo stepped between them and grabbed Holland’s jersey, and soon all 10 players on the court and multiple coaches were part of the scrum.

Richard Chamberlain, TV actor who starred in ‘Dr. Kildare,’ dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Chamberlain, the handsome hero of the 1960s television series “Dr. Kildare” who found a second career as “king of the miniseries,” has died at age 90. Chamberlain died Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii of complications following a stroke. That is according to publicist Harlan Boll. Tall, with classic good looks and romantic style, Chamberlain became an instant favorite with teenage girls as the compassionate physician on the TV series that aired from 1961 to 1966. Not until 2003 did he acknowledge publicly what Hollywood insiders had long known, that he was gay. He made the revelation in his autobiography, “Shattered Love.”

Historic tree to be cut down at the White House over safety concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a tree that’s nearly two centuries old will be removed from the White House grounds because it’s deteriorating. Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday that it is a “very dangerous safety hazard.” The southern magnolia stands near the curved portico on the south side of the building. It’s where foreign leaders are often welcomed for ceremonial visits, and where the president departs to board the Marine One helicopter. According to the National Park Service website, “folklore tells us” that President Andrew Jackson brought the tree’s seeds from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. It was planted in honor of his wife Rachel, who died shortly before he took office in 1829.

First disappointment and then a celebration as video captures high school band’s big surprise

SNOW HILL, N.C. (AP) — A small high school in eastern North Carolina is celebrating the highest ranking its band has won at a statewide musical competition. The surprise reaction of the students learning they had won a superior ranking was captured on video. It started when band director Andrew Howell solemnly stepped onto the bus and told his students what they had gone through was a learning experience. Some of the students groaned or dropped their heads. Then he pulled out a plaque awarding the band with the competition’s highest ranking. The students erupted with screams and cheers. The video of their celebration has been seen by millions after being posted on TikTok and social media sites.

Statham’s ‘A Working Man’ upsets ‘Snow White’ to take No. 1 at the box office

NEW YORK (AP) — In an unexpected upset, the Jason Statham thriller “A Working Man” has taken the No. 1 spot at the box office, besting the rapidly declining performance of “Snow White.” Even after a lackluster debut, the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action “Snow White” remake was predicted to remain the top film in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend. Instead, studio estimates Sunday showed the movie nosedived, dropping 66%. The film has been plagued by bad buzz. At the same time, Amazon MGM Studios’ “A Working Man,” directed by David Ayer, beat expectations with a $15.2 million debut.

Chair of African charity Prince Harry co-founded says the royal orchestrated a bullying campaign

LONDON (AP) — The chairperson of an African charity co-founded by Prince Harry has accused him of orchestrating a bullying and harassment campaign to try to force her out. Sophie Chandauka on Sunday fired back after Harry’s resignation from Sentebale, the charity he started in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana. Chandauka told Sky News that Harry tried to cover up her whistleblower complaint alleging abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny and racism in the organization. The Duke of Sussex said he resigned because the relationship between Chandauka and the charity’s trustees broke down beyond repair. A person close to the patrons and familiar with events who requested anonymity because the allegations are under scrutiny by the U.K. Charity Commission countered Chandauka’s claims.

A 7.0 earthquake causes slight damage in Tonga and brief tsunami evacuations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has caused slight damage in Tonga and brief evacuations before the threat of a tsunami passed. Tsunami sirens could be heard after the early Monday quake urging residents to move inland in a live video streamed by the Tonga Broadcasting Commission. People in the capital, Nuku’alofa, were seen moving inland or to higher ground before officials gave the all-clear for residents to return home. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued a notice after the first quake saying hazardous waves were possible but the threat passed with only minor sea changes detected. A warning was also cancelled hours later by the country’s disaster management office. No structural damage was reported.

Doctor cites the pope’s ‘surprising improvement’ after surviving life-threatening crises

ROME (AP) — The pope’s doctor says Francis has shown ‘’a truly surprising improvement’’ since returning to the Vatican to convalesce after surviving a life-threatening bout with double-pneumonia. Dr. Sergio Alfieri said Saturday that he found the pope “very lively” when he visited his apartment on Wednesday. That was three days after his release. He added that he thinks that the pope ”will return if not to 100%, 90% of where he was before.” Alfieri said the pope’s voice was regaining strength and that his reliance on supplemental oxygen has decreased.

