AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:49 a.m. EST

Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift may be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. After the game, Swift greeted Kelce on the field with a short kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift and others could be seen cheering from a suite in a corner of the stadium as Kelce caught a touchdown pass among his 11 receptions for 116 yards. Swift has concerts scheduled for Tokyo on the Friday and Saturday before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Oklahoma trooper violently thrown to the ground as vehicle on interstate hits one he’d pulled over

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma trooper who was thrown to the ground when a vehicle he’d pulled over for a traffic stop was hit by another vehicle says he feels lucky that he was able to walk away. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday posted dash camera video on its Facebook page that shows a vehicle hitting the vehicle Trooper Jesse Gregory had pulled over along Interstate 40 as he stands at the passenger-side window on Jan. 18 near the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon. OHP says an investigation into the crash is ongoing. The patrol says all three people involved, including Gregory, were treated and released.

See the moment climate activists throw soup at the ‘Mona Lisa’ in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Two climate activists have hurled soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. It comes as French farmers have been protesting for days across the country against several issues including low wages. Two women with the words “FOOD RIPOSTE” written on their T-shirts could be seen in a video posted on social media Sunday throwing the soup. French farmers are using their tractors to set up road blockades and slow traffic across France to seek better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports.

EU Commission changes social media post about Auschwitz after protests from Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Sunday asked the European Commission to fix a social media post about the Holocaust, saying it wrongly linked the Auschwitz death camp to Poland. In a video posted Saturday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the European Commission’s president and other commissioners read the names of Holocaust victims while video captions noted their places of birth and death. Several victims were listed as “Murdered in Auschwitz, Poland,” without noting that the notorious extermination camp was built and run by Nazi Germany during World War II. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the post should have noted that the camp “was established under German occupation.” Later Sunday, the captions were changed to “Auschwitz, German Nazi extermination camp.”

A Rolex seller meets up with a Facebook Marketplace thief. It goes all wrong from there

Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP) — A Facebook Marketplace sale has gone horribly wrong on Long Island. It started Friday when a man arranged to sell his Rolex watch in front of his home in Massapequa Park. Police say the prospective buyer asked seller Steve Mauro to come over to his SUV to get paid for the $8,000 timepiece. Then police say the thief locked his doors and started to speed away as Mauro jumped on the vehicle’s hood. Mauro says he wasn’t giving up without a fight, but he got thrown off. Police are asking the public to share any information they might have about the incident with Nassau County police.

James outduels Curry with a triple-double as Lakers take double-OT thriller vs. Warriors 145-144

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outdueling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144. Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT and hit another over Anthony Davis with 1:22 to go on the way to 46 points with a season-high nine 3s.

A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped in a ski gondola. She rubbed her hands and feet to keep warm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A snowboarder has spent 15 hours trapped overnight inside a ski lift gondola amid freezing temperatures at a Lake Tahoe resort. That’s according to officials and media reports. The woman boarded the gondola around 5 p.m. Thursday at Heavenly Ski Resort, expecting to ride down the mountain because she was too tired to snowboard. But she told KCRA that the lift stopped just minutes later while she was still in the sky. She yelled for help, but no one heard her. She wasn’t found until the lift started again Friday. The ski resort is investigating what happened.

Oregon weekly newspaper to relaunch print edition after theft forced it to lay off its entire staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper that had to lay off its entire staff after its funds were embezzled will relaunch its print edition next month. The editor of the Eugene Weekly, Camilla Mortensen, says the paper will return to print Feb. 8. The weekly was forced to lay off its entire 10-person staff right before Christmas after its funds were allegedly embezzled by a former employee. According to Mortensen, the employee used the paper’s bank account to pay themselves $90,000. The paper also knows of at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Mortensen says fundraising campaigns have allowed the paper to raise $150,000 since the embezzlement forced it to halt print in December.

Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net – to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Dressed in a Batman costume, the Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan. The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009. Wembanyama went on to score nine points over the next two minutes. The French rookie finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Zebras, camels and flames, oh my! Circus animals rescued after truck catches fire on Indiana highway

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A truck hauling zebras and camels for a series of weekend circus performances caught fire early Saturday on a northeastern Indiana highway, prompting a police rescue of the animals. Sgt. Steven Glass with Indiana State Police says the tractor-trailer caught fire about 2 a.m. along Interstate 69 in Grant County about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He says a state trooper, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and a third person rescued the five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse by leading them off the smoked-filled trailer were treated for smoke inhalation but none of the animals were injured. Another truck later delivered the animals to their destination.

