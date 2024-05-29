AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:52 p.m. EDT

The Panda Party is back on as giant pandas will return to Washington’s National Zoo by year’s end

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half a year after the nation’s capital bid an emotional farewell to its giant pandas, the National Zoo is expecting a renewed surge in panda-mania with the announcement that two more of the furry black-and-white icons will be returning to Washington. The zoo announced Wednesday that a fresh agreement had been struck with the Chinese government, and a pair of adult pandas would be arriving by the end of the year. The zoo said the incoming pair are Bao Li and Qing Bao. Giant pandas are icons in Washington and beloved around the nation and the world. Pandas have been the symbol of U.S.-China friendship since Beijing sent a pair to the National Zoo in 1972.

Nissan warns owners of older vehicles not to drive them due to risk of exploding air bag inflators

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is urging the owners of about 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at high risk of exploding in a crash and hurling metal fragments. The urgent request comes after one person in a Nissan was killed by an exploding inflator and 58 others have claimed they were hurt. Nissan said the “do not drive” warning covers certain 2002 through 2006 Sentra small cars, as well as some 2002 through 2004 Pathfinder SUVs, and 2002 and 2003 Infiniti QX4 SUVs. The company says owners should contact their dealer to set up an appointment to have inflators replaced for free.

Josh Gibson becomes MLB career and season batting leader as Negro Leagues statistics incorporated

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Gibson became Major League Baseball’s career leader with a .372 batting average, surpassing Ty Cobb’s .367, when records of the Negro Leagues for more than 2,300 players were incorporated after a three-year research project. Gibson’s .466 average for the 1943 Homestead Grays became the season standard, followed by Charlie “Chino” Smith’s .451 for the 1929 New York Lincoln Giants. They overtook the .440 by Hugh Duffy for the National League’s Boston team in 1894. Gibson also became the career leader in slugging percentage at .718 and OPS at 1.177, moving ahead of Babe Ruth in each statistic.

A record-holding Sherpa guide concerned about garbage on higher camps on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest Mount Everest guides is concerned about the peak’s growing piles of garbage. Sherpa guide Kami Rita, who has scaled Mount Everest a record 30 times, says garbage has been surfacing as ice and snow melt from the peak. He said the situation was particularly dire in two camps closer to the summit while there had been cleanup campaigns for the camps farther below. Kami Rita Sherpa has scaled Mount Everest a record 30 times. He was honored Wednesday by Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on the anniversary of the first successful summit by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Towns, Edwards lift Wolves over Mavs 105-100 to avoid sweep in West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Wolves stayed alive in their first trip to the conference finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons. Now third-seeded Minnesota heads home for Game 5 on Thursday night to see if it can make the series even more interesting against No. 5 seed Dallas. Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs. But he and co-star Kyrie Irving were just 13 of 39 from the field.

Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Godfather” producer Albert S. Ruddy has died at 94. The Canadian-born producer and writer won Oscars for “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby,” developed the raucous prison-sports comedy “The Longest Yard” and helped create the hit sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.” A spokesperson says Ruddy died Saturday at the UCLA Medical Center. Ruddy produced more than 30 movies and was on hand for the very top and the very bottom. “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby” were box office hits and winners of best picture Oscars. But Ruddy also helped give us “Cannonball Run II” and “Megaforce,” nominees for Golden Raspberry awards for worst movie of the year.

Rapper Sean Kingston agrees to return to Florida, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston has agreed to return to from California to Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars in fraud. The 34-year-old Kingston signed documents waiving his right to fight extradition in a San Bernardino County court on Tuesday. He’ll now be returned to Broward County, Florida, where his 61-year-old mother has been released from jail after posting bond. Arrest warrants say the duo stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture. Their attorney said after their arrests last week that they look forward to fighting the charges in court.

National Spelling Bee competitors try to address weaknesses, including ‘super short, tricky words’

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A four-letter word sent Shradha Rachamreddy to a third-place finish in last year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from San Jose, California, made it back as one of 245 spellers competing in this year’s bee, which began Tuesday at a convention center outside Washington. Like other returning spellers who hope to contend for the title, Shradha tried to learn from her mistake. She devoted a portion of her studying this year to the sorts of words she tends to miss. The bee concludes Thursday night, with the champion receiving a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

