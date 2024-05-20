AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:47 a.m. EDT

Edwards leads Wolves back from 20-point deficit for 98-90 win over defending NBA champion Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

Xander Schauffele wins first major at PGA Championship in a thriller at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele has won his first major with a thrilling win at the PGA Championship. Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the last hole at Valhalla for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele set a major championship scoring record in the process. The Olympic gold medalist now has something even more valuable in silver. He gets to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. Schauffele finished at 21-under 263, breaking by one shot the major record. Schauffele is the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to birdie the last hole of the PGA Championship to win by one.

Man City fans party as Guardiola’s dominant team wins a record fourth straight Premier League title

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans took to the field to party after their team beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium to secure a record fourth straight English top-flight title for Pep Guardiola’s side. A sea of light blue shirts quickly flooded the pitch with fans ignoring futile pleas from the stadium announcer and messaging on the big screens instructing them to return to their seats. Winning has become a familiar feeling. And there is no sign of it getting old as far as the fans are concerned. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal couldn’t quite get over the line and finished the season two points behind the champion after a 2-1 win against Everton in its final game on Sunday.

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s behind the weird flavors popping up on store shelves

Surprising flavor combinations – think gravy-flavored Jones Soda or Sour Patch Kids Oreos — are showing up more frequently in grocery stores and restaurants. Earlier this year, IHOP and Lay’s introduced Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity potato chips, which were designed to taste like strawberry-topped pancakes with a hint of bacon. Last summer, there were mustard-flavored Skittles. While it’s tempting to pass off these limited-time flavors as social media stunts, experts say there’s more to the story. Food companies are responding to the changing and expanding tastes of consumers while also trying to keep brands relevant and distinct to win space on crowded store shelves.

John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ hits a box office nerve with $35 million debut

John Krasinski’s imaginary friends movie “IF” claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend according to studio estimates Sunday. Its $35 million North American debut was also a bit lower than some projections. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” continues to be the rare bright spot in a summer movie season that has gotten off to a bumpy start. In just 10 days, it surpassed $100 million domestically with $26 million in its second weekend. Third place went to “The Strangers—Chapter 1” with holdovers “The Fall Guy” and “Challengers” rounding out the top 5.

Robbers made off with ‘several million euros’ of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million” dollars’ worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston. Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor’s office did so on Sunday. It said the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people. It said they “forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler” and stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch with a long-barreled firearm.

Man charged with punching actor Steve Buscemi is held on $50,000 bond

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with assaulting actor Steve Buscemi is being held in New York on $50,000 in bond. Police say the actor known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in Midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. Police say they arrested a suspect Friday and the 50-year-old was arraigned Saturday. Prosecutors allege two people were punched at the time, but authorities didn’t name them. Buscemi’s publisher has said the actor was treated at a hospital for an eye injury, but was otherwise okay.

Disneyland character and parade performers in California vote to join labor union

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland performers who help bring Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other beloved characters to life have chosen to unionize following a three-day vote. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says cast members for the parades and characters departments at Disney’s Southern California theme parks have voted by a wide margin for the union to become the bargaining agent for the group of roughly 1,700 workers. An association website tracking the balloting among cast members indicated passage by more than 78% in favor and just over 21% opposed. The election took place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in Anaheim, California, after workers earlier this year filed cards to form the unit called “Magic United.”

Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser, dies at 58

Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser who worked on a number of GOP presidential campaigns, has died at age 58. That’s according to the news network. Police said her body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning. Officers believe she suffered a medical episode. No further information about the cause of her death or survivors was available Saturday. Stewart started at CNN just ahead of the 2016 campaign and has served on the communications team of several Republican presidential candidates including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum. Most recently, she was communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign.

Simone Biles shines in return while Gabby Douglas scratches after a shaky start at the U.S. Classic

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Simone Biles certainly looks ready for Paris with more than two months to go before the Olympic games begin. The gymnastics superstar began her bid for a third Olympic team looking as dominant as ever at the U.S. Classic. The 27-year-old Biles posted an all-around score of 59.500, nearly two points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones. Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic champion, saw her hopes for a career comeback at 28 take a hit. Douglas fell twice on uneven bars in her first event and pulled out of the final three rotations.

