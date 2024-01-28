AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:12 a.m. EST

Bullfight advocates working with young people to attract new followers in Mexico

ACULCO, Mexico (AP) — Bullfighting is under siege in many parts of Mexico, and some of its biggest supporters are responding by looking to draw in new fans, particularly younger ones. In recent years, the Mexican Association of Bullfighting has been promoting educational workshops and other events aimed at young people in different parts of Mexico. It wants to counter the growing global movement driven by animal defenders who seek to abolish bullfighting, which they consider torture of bulls. The association’s events display the different activities that surround the breeding of fighting bulls and their rigorous care.

A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped in a ski gondola. She rubbed her hands and feet to keep warm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A snowboarder has spent 15 hours trapped overnight inside a ski lift gondola amid freezing temperatures at a Lake Tahoe resort. That’s according to officials and media reports. The woman boarded the gondola around 5 p.m. Thursday at Heavenly Ski Resort, expecting to ride down the mountain because she was too tired to snowboard. But she told KCRA that the lift stopped just minutes later while she was still in the sky. She yelled for help, but no one heard her. She wasn’t found until the lift started again Friday. The ski resort is investigating what happened.

Oregon weekly newspaper to relaunch print edition after theft forced it to lay off its entire staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper that had to lay off its entire staff after its funds were embezzled will relaunch its print edition next month. The editor of the Eugene Weekly, Camilla Mortensen, says the paper will return to print Feb. 8. The weekly was forced to lay off its entire 10-person staff right before Christmas after its funds were allegedly embezzled by a former employee. According to Mortensen, the employee used the paper’s bank account to pay themselves $90,000. The paper also knows of at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Mortensen says fundraising campaigns have allowed the paper to raise $150,000 since the embezzlement forced it to halt print in December.

Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net — to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan. The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009. Wembanyama went on to score nine points over the next two minutes. The French rookie finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Zebras, camels and flames, oh my! Circus animals rescued after truck catches fire on Indiana highway

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A truck hauling zebras and camels for a series of weekend circus performances caught fire early Saturday on a northeastern Indiana highway, prompting a police rescue of the animals. Sgt. Steven Glass with Indiana State Police says the tractor-trailer caught fire about 2 a.m. along Interstate 69 in Grant County about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He says a state trooper, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and a third person rescued the five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse by leading them off the smoked-filled trailer were treated for smoke inhalation but none of the animals were injured. Another truck later delivered the animals to their destination.

The world’s largest cruise ship has 20 decks, 7 pools and would cover almost 4 city blocks

MIAMI (AP) — The world’s largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is leaving South Florida on Saturday for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics. The ship runs nearly 1,200 feet from bow to stern. It was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. The cruise line says the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean’s history.

Charges against country singer Chris Young in Nashville bar arrest have been dropped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee has dropped charges against country singer Chris Young stemming from an encounter with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks. In a statement released Friday, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says charges against Young were dismissed “after a review of all the evidence.” Court documents say Young was arrested Monday night. He was charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Young’s attorney says he and Young are gratified with the decision to drop the charges. Young is known for songs that include “Tomorrow” and “Getting You Home.”

‘Saltburn’ actor Barry Keoghan named Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Barry Keoghan as the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award. Keoghan is best known for his roles in “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Eternals,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Keoghan recently starred in the comedy psychological thriller “Saltburn” and can be seen co-starring in the series “Masters of The Air,” a World War II drama focused on bomber crews. Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2024 Woman of the Year Award, which dates to 1951, has not yet been announced.

Mexico confirms some Mayan ruin sites are unreachable because of gang violence and land conflicts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is acknowledging that at least two well-known Mayan ruin sites are unreachable by visitors because of cartel violence or land disputes. But two tourist guides in the southern state of Chiapas say the routes to two other sites are plagued by drug gang checkpoints and many groups are avoiding trips there too. The government seems unconcerned. And there is even anger that anyone would suggest there is a problem. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s policy is to play down gang violence even as the cartels take over more territory in Mexico. Both guides say the imposing temple complex at Palenque is still open and perfectly safe for visitors. But there are fears tourism could be damaged in Chiapas.

13 people injured when more than 40 vehicles crash on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say crashes involving more than 40 vehicles closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland, injuring 13 people and snarling traffic for about six hours. The Maryland Transportation Authority said Saturday on social media that the morning crashes on the westbound lanes closed the bridge. The transportation authority said in a later post that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating turns on the eastbound bridge, but the westbound bridge remained closed. Westbound lanes reopened Saturday afternoon. The bridge crosses the Chesapeake Bay. It connects Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the metropolitan areas of Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.