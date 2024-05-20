AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:32 p.m. EDT

Climbing limits are being set on Mount Fuji to fight crowds and littering

TOKYO (AP) — Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails on Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji will have to book a slot and pay a fee soon. Crowds, littering and climbers who try to rush too fast to the summit are causing safety and conservation concerns at the picturesque stratovolcano. Yamanashi prefecture said Monday it introduced new rules for the climbing season starting July 1 for those hiking the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of the nearly 12,300 feet-high mountain. Only 4,000 climbers will be allowed to enter the trail per day for a fee of about $18. More than 220,000 people climbed the mountain last year.

Studio Ghibli takes a bow at Cannes with an honorary Palme d’Or

CANNES, France (AP) — Studio Ghibli, the Japanese anime factory of surreal ecological wonders that has for 39 years spirited away moviegoers with tales of Totoros, magical jellyfish and floating castles, was celebrated Monday by the Cannes Film Festival with an honorary Palme d’Or. In the 22 years that Cannes has been handing out honorary Palmes, the award for Ghibli was the first for anything but an individual filmmaker or actor. Hayao Miyazaki, the 83-year-old animation master who founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, didn’t attend the ceremony, but he spoke in a video message taped in Japan.

How cockroaches spread around the globe to become the pest we know today

DALLAS (AP) — A new study tracks how cockroaches spread around the globe to become the survival experts we know today. Researchers analyzed the genes of over 280 cockroaches across 17 countries and confirmed that the German cockroach, found around the world, actually originated in southeast Asia over 2,000 years ago. The cockroaches then may have hitchhiked in soldiers’ breadbaskets or stowed away on trade ships to get to western Asia and Europe. Researchers say exploring how cockroaches conquered past environments may lead to better pest control, since today’s cockroaches evolve quickly to beat pesticides.

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s behind the weird flavors popping up on store shelves

Surprising flavor combinations – think gravy-flavored Jones Soda or Sour Patch Kids Oreos — are showing up more frequently in grocery stores and restaurants. Earlier this year, IHOP and Lay’s introduced Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity potato chips, which were designed to taste like strawberry-topped pancakes with a hint of bacon. Last summer, there were mustard-flavored Skittles. While it’s tempting to pass off these limited-time flavors as social media stunts, experts say there’s more to the story. Food companies are responding to the changing and expanding tastes of consumers while also trying to keep brands relevant and distinct to win space on crowded store shelves.

Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection days after closing dozens of restaurants

Casual dining chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The 56-year-old chain made the filing late Sunday, days after shuttering dozens of restaurants. Red Lobster brought seafood to the masses with inventions like popcorn shrimp and “endless” seafood deals. But it struggled in recent years with rising costs, increased competition and changing customer tastes. One industry analyst said Monday that the once-thriving chain has been a “slow-moving train wreck” for two decades. Last fall, fall, Red Lobster lost millions of dollars on its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion, which charged $20 for all-you-can-eat shrimp deal. Red Lobster says its 600 restaurants will continue to operate through the bankruptcy proceedings.

‘The Apprentice,’ about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — While Donald Trump’s hush money trial entered its sixth week in New York, an origin story for the Republican presidential candidate premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a scathing portrait of Trump in the 1980s. “The Apprentice” screened Monday. It’s directed by the Iranian Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi and stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. The central relationship of the movie is between Trump and Cohn, the defense attorney who was chief counsel to Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s Senate investigations. Cohn is depicted as a longtime mentor to Trump, coaching him in the ruthlessness of New York City politics and business.

Ricky Stenhouse could face suspension after throwing punch at Kyle Busch after All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The most compelling part of Sunday night’s All-Star Race wasn’t on the racetrack at North Wilkesboro Speedway but rather in the infield afterward. Ricky Stenhouse confronted Kyle Busch after the race face-to-face, then after a brief exchange threw a right hook at the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet setting off a brief melee that involved several members of each driver’s crew and Stenhouse’s father following a race that was dominated by pole sitter Joey Logano. The antics potentially could result in a suspension for Stenhouse.

Scottie Scheffler’s Louisville court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky court is postponing pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands during the PGA Championship. Scheffler was handcuffed and taken to jail outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday. He was due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten. Now a judge is postponing the court date until June 3. Scheffler faces four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville police officer suffered. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, says the situation is a misunderstanding and the golfer never disobeyed any officer’s orders.

Jim Otto, ‘Mr. Raider’ and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Jim Otto, the Hall of Fame center known as Mr. Raider for his durability through a litany of injuries, has died. The team confirmed Otto’s death Sunday night. He was 86. The cause of death was not immediately known. Otto joined the Raiders for their inaugural season in the American Football League in 1960 and was a fixture on the team for the next 15 years. He never missed a game because of injuries and competed in 210 consecutive regular-season games and 308 straight total contests despite undergoing nine operations on his knees during his playing career. His right leg was amputated in 2007.

Edwards leads Wolves back from 20-point deficit for 98-90 win over defending NBA champion Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.