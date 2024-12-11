AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:26 a.m. EST

George Kresge Jr., who wowed talk show audiences as the The Amazing Kreskin, dies at age 89

NEW YORK (AP) — George Joseph Kresge Jr., otherwise known to TV watchers as the mesmerizing entertainer and mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, has died at age 89. Kreskin’s friend and former road manager, Ryan Galway, told news outlets that he died Tuesday at his home in Caldwell, New Jersey. Kreskin launched his television career in the 1960s and remained popular for decades, appearing with everyone from Merv Griffin to Johnny Carson to Jimmy Fallon. Fans would welcome, if not entirely figure out, his favorite mind tricks — whether correctly guessing a playing card chosen at random, or, most famously, divining where his paycheck had been planted among the audience. He also hosted a show in the 1970s, gave live performances and wrote numerous books.

Albertsons gives up on Kroger merger and sues the grocery chain for failing to secure deal

Albertsons is giving up on its merger with Kroger a day after it was rejected in two courts and it is suing the grocery chain, saying it didn’t do enough to secure regulatory approval of the $24.6 billion agreement. U.S. District Court Judge Adrienne Nelson issued a preliminary injunction blocking the merger Tuesday after holding a three-week hearing in Portland, Oregon. Later Tuesday, Judge Marshall Ferguson in Seattle issued a permanent injunction barring the merger in Washington after concluding it would lessen competition in the state and violate Washington’s consumer-protection laws.

Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death and fled to Eastern Europe has willingly returned to the US

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning and left his wife and three children and was believed to have been in Eastern Europe has willingly returned to the U.S. after roughly four months and is in custody. Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said on Wednesday that Ryan Borgwardt “came back on his own.” Borgwardt is schedule to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.. Podoll previously said Borgwardt began communicating with authorities Nov. 11 after he had been missing for three months but hadn’t committed to returning home.

Keynote Selena Gomez spotlights prioritizing mental health during Academy Women’s Luncheon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While surveying a room packed with Hollywood’s most influential figures, “Emilia Pérez” star Selena Gomez took center stage at the Academy Women’s Luncheon to spotlight a critical issue: Prioritizing mental health and supporting underserved communities often left behind in the conversation. The singer-actor has been public about her mental health struggles, revealing she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez was the keynote speaker Tuesday at the event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with attendees including Ariana Grande, Olivia Wilde, Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Rita Wilson, Ava DuVernay and Awkwafina.

Rural resurrection: A Greek village leans into faith in fight against demographic collapse

FOURNA, Greece (AP) — In the remote mountains of central Greece lies Fourna, a village in danger of disappearing due to its aging population. An unlikely duo, the local priest and a schoolteacher, has joined forces to raise money to attract families and breathe life back into their community. The grassroots effort has brought more children to the school and is attracting national attention in a country grappling with one of the world’s worst demographic crises. In Greece, deaths outnumber births by nearly two-to-one. The Orthodox Church argues that incentives being offered by the government are welcome but insufficient to reverse the dire trends. The church is pleading with Greeks to restore their traditional faith in family.

Analysis: After Juan Soto’s megadeal, could MLB see a $1 billion contract? Probably not soon

For the second straight Major League Baseball offseason, a norm-shattering contract has been the talk of the winter, with Juan Soto agreeing with the New York Mets on a $765 million, 15-year deal that’s the richest in baseball history. It comes almost exactly one year after the Los Angeles Dodgers forked out a princely sum of $700 million on a 10-year, heavily deferred deal for two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. The way it’s going, a contract approaching $1 billion doesn’t seem out of the question. But several factors are working against it — at least in the near future.

A fugitive gains fame in New Orleans eluding dart guns and nets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For months, a fugitive dog known as Scrim has transfixed the city of New Orleans. The 17-pound mutt has gained fame eluding a tenacious band of citizens wielding a tranquilizer dart gun and night vision binoculars. He’s already escaped two homes. Now his sightings are plotted on a crowd-sourced Google map. Animal rescuers hope to capture the renegade pooch and put him in a place that’s safe and secure. But there’s a backlash, fueled by the now-viral video of Scrim leaping out a two-story window, under the hashtag #FreeScrim, as some think the dog should be able to roam free.

Athletes in $2.8 billion college lawsuit tell judge they want to create a players’ association

The athletes whose lawsuit against the NCAA is primed to pave the way for schools to pay them directly also want a players’ association to represent them in the complex contract negotiations that have overtaken the industry. Grant House, Sedona Prince and Nya Harrison wrote to the judge overseeing what’s known as the House Settlement, saying that although they are generally happy with the terms of the proposed settlement “there still remains a critical need for structural changes to protect athletes and prevent the failures of the past.”

Joe Burrow’s home broken into during Monday Night Football in latest pro-athlete home invasion

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was broken into during Monday Night Football in the latest home invasion of a pro athlete in the U.S. Authorities said Tuesday no one was injured in the break-in, but the home was ransacked. Deputies weren’t immediately able to determine what items were stolen. Both the NFL and NBA issued alerts to players following prior break-ins, urging them to take precautions. The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into in October. In the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. had their homes broken into.

