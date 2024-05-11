AP Top News at 7:42 a.m. EDT

Israel orders new evacuations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah as it prepares to expand operations

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel ordered new evacuations in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah on Saturday, forcing tens of thousands more people to move as it prepares to expand its operation and adding that it is also moving into an area in northern Gaza where Hamas has regrouped. Israel has now evacuated the eastern third of Rafah, pushing the operation to the edges of the heavily populated central area, although Israel’s move into the city has so far been short of the full-scale invasion that it planned. The order comes in the face of heavy international opposition and criticism. U.S.

