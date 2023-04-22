AP Top News at 3:52 a.m. EDT

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill. A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should face more restrictions on getting it while the case continues, but the Supreme Court disagreed. The court’s action almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court. The new abortion controversy comes less than a year after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v.

