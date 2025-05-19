AP Top News at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Storms and tornadoes across central US kill dozens and damage homes

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kansas and Texas were evaluating damage on Monday after tornadoes touched down overnight, just days after more than two dozen people were killed in storms that swept through parts of the Midwest and South. Kentucky was hardest hit by last week’s storms. A devastating tornado damaged hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles, left many homeless, and killed at least 19 people, most of them in southeastern Laurel County. “We have 1,001 things going on. But we’re managing it. And we’re going to get it all cleaned up,” said London Mayor Randall Weddle at the city’s small airport, which was a beehive of cleanup after it took a direct hit from a tornado.

