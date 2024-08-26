AP Sports Week in Pictures: Photo gallery shows catches, celebrations and more

If you’re ready for some football, the NFL season is coming up fast with many more preseason games played ahead of next week’s season opener.

Associated Press photographers have been capturing images from those games and other sporting events around the world.

The baseball season is heading into its final weeks before the playoffs, while the Premier League soccer season is now in full swing.

AP photographer Abbie Parr snapped a shot of St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch against the Minnesota Twins. And Liverpool winger Luis Diaz celebrated in style after scoring the opening goal in his team’s 2-0 win over Brentford at Anfield with Rui Vieira there to document the moment.

The Dutch Grand Prix, BMW Championship and the Copa Libertadores were among the other events that produced exquisite images over the last week of sports action.

The NFL season starts for real on Sept. 5 when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photographer Ramon Espinosa.

