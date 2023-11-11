AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:59 p.m. EST

Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — With coach Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and No. 2 Michigan played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks and beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15. Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, McCarthy made a few key plays with his arms and legs and the Wolverines improved to 3-0 since it was revealed the program was under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme. In a game Harbaugh no doubt loved from afar, the 10-0 Wolverines ran the ball on 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half. The struggles in big games continued for coach James Franklin and Penn State.

Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career. Rapinoe went down several feet away from midfielder Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who had the ball outside the penalty area. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama is a national title contender again; Michigan may have its next man

The Alabama team that seemed to be trending in the wrong direction in September is now a legitimate national championship contender with quarterback Jalen Milroe as an emerging star and fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. After sharing the marquee with LSU’s Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show as No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky. Milroe accounted for six touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. That had never been down by an Alabama player. Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan won without Jim Harbaugh under the direction of his possible long-term replacement.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker. Kenner police Capt. Mark McCormick says Thomas was arrested without incident Friday night and was released. A person familiar with the situation says Thomas is expected to play Sunday when the Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed Thomas’ status. Police say Thomas threatened a construction worker, threw a brick at his truck and knocked his phone from his hand after complaining about workers parking in front of his house.

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say six people including former NFL player D.J. Hayden have died in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston. A Chrysler 300 sped through a red light early Saturday and collided with an SUV. Four people died at the scene, and two more died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler was among the dead, as was a man who police say was apparently homeless. Hayden was 33. He was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston. He was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and played in eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Milroe has 6 touchdowns, No. 8 Alabama blows out Kentucky 49-21 to clinch SEC West title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title. A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns, the sophomore used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and lead the Crimson Tide to a third conference championship appearance in four seasons. Milroe passed for his three of four TDs by halftime, including strikes of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. He ran for two 1-yard scores and a 3-yarder. Kentucky’s Ray Davis rushed for two short TDs.

Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spine surgery in Louisville after injury in game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia’s Perris Jones had spine surgery and was briefly able to walk, the school said on Saturday. That’s two days after the running back was immobilized and carted off the field after being injured on a hard hit to the head against the No. 11 Cardinals. Jones had surgery Friday at UofL Hospital and remains under observation, according to a statement by Virginia assistant athletic director for athletic communications Jim Daves. He’ll be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate, the statement added.

Column: College football keeps its head in the sand and winds up with a silly scandal

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

Vlhova dominates 1st World Cup slalom of season. Shiffrin places 4th after training crash

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has dominated the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season by clearly winning both runs. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 1.70 behind in fourth. The American raced with a bone bruise in her left knee following a training crash last week. Lena Duerr of Germany was second and former world champion Katharina Liensberger placed third. Shiffrin says the training accident did not affect her in the race. Shiffrin says “it’s not perfect but it’s not holding me back from skiing strong.”

Baron Browning’s return has jolted the Denver Broncos defense heading into season’s second half

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will face former captain and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller for the first time Monday night when they play the Buffalo Bills. Justin Simmons said Miller is a 1-of-1 type of superstar. But he compared one play by Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning to Miller. Browning strip-sacked Patrick Mahomes in the Broncos’ win over the Chiefs last month and displayed the type of bend and technique that Miller used to flash during his decade in Denver. Browning, who missed the first two months of the season following knee surgery, said there’s much more to come.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.