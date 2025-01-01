AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:58 p.m. EST

Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame postponed after deadly truck attack

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College Football Playoff quarterfinal in New Orleans has been postponed a day after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away from the site of the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame. Fifteen people were killed in the attack early Wednesday in the French Quarter. The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night at the 70,000-seat Superdome. Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley says all parties agreed that it was in the best interest of public safety to push back the game. It’s now set for 3 p.m. CST on Thursday. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry says he’ll attend the Sugar Bowl and is confident the area in and around the stadium will be safe.

No. 6 Ohio State routs top-ranked Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, advances to CFP semifinals

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 6 Ohio State roared into the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 41-21 victory over No. 1 Oregon in the 111th Rose Bowl. Jeremiah Smith caught two of Will Howard’s three long touchdown passes while Ohio State went ahead 34-0 in a sensational first half. Howard passed for 319 yards, Emeka Egbuka also caught a long TD pass and TreVeyon Henderson made a 66-yard touchdown run in a redemptive Rose Bowl for the Buckeyes, who emphatically blew out the CFP’s No. 1 seed. Ohio State is headed to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 to face No. 4 Texas for a berth in the national title game.

Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime at Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas avoided the first big upset of the College Football Playoff, hitting a fourth-and-long touchdown pass to keep the game going and beating Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime when an interception by Andrew Mukuba finally ended a Peach Bowl quarterfinal classic. The teams traded touchdowns on their first overtime possessions, and Quinn Ewers put Texas ahead with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to Matthew Golden. The fourth-ranked Longhorns finally put No. 10 Arizona State away when Mukuba picked off Sam Leavitt’s pass at the 3 to end the game. The Sun Devils were two-touchdown underdogs. Texas moves on to face Ohio State in the semifinals at the Cotton Bowl.

Penn State takes simple approach during ride into CFP semifinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The cliche of one game at a time can be found all across the sports world. Penn State coach James Franklin has gotten his players to buy into it wholeheartedly, pushing the program to new heights. The fifth-ranked Nittany Lions opened their first College Football Playoff berth with a blowout win over SMU and took down No. 8 Boise State 31-14 in the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl. Penn State moves on to the Orange Bowl to face the winner of No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions have done it with one of the nation’s best defenses and a balanced offense.

Skattebo’s do-it-all show is not enough to overcome Arizona State’s 4th-down woes against Texas

ATLANTA (AP) — Cam Skattebo’s do-it-all offensive show wasn’t enough to save Arizona State from a stretch of fourth-down failures against Texas. Led by Skattebo, Arizona State compiled big advantages in rushing yards, total yards and time of possession. The three fourth-down stops kept the Sun Devils from taking full advantage of their statistical edges in their 39-31 College Football Playoff quarterfinal double-overtime loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl. Skattebo was named offensive MVP after having 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, eight catches for 99 yards and one pass for a 42-yard TD.

Targeting no-call at Peach Bowl raises more questions about disputed rule

ATLANTA (AP) — The Peach Bowl referee declined to call a targeting penalty late in the fourth quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit by Texas safety Michael Taaffe that could’ve given Arizona State a chance to kick a winning field goal in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The fourth-ranked Longhorns went on to beat the No. 10 Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime. The big hit by Taaffe came after Texas missed a field goal attempt with 1:39 remaining that left the game tied at 24-all. It led to a punt by Arizona State.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni set to rest Saquon Barkley in finale and end chance at NFL rushing record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley will sit out the Philadelphia Eagles final regular-season game Sunday, denying the running back his chance at breaking Eric Dickerson’s NFL single-season rushing record. Barkley will finish the season with 2,005 yards rushing, just 101 yards shy of breaking Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards set with the the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. The Eagles clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference, leaving little to play for in Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants. Barkley also set the Eagles record for yards rushing in a single season and set a season franchise record for scrimmage yards.

Chiefs to start Carson Wentz at QB against Denver, which would clinch a playoff berth with a win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will start backup Carson Wentz at quarterback on Sunday in Denver in a game that means nothing to Kansas City, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but could mean everything to the Broncos. They would clinch a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed by beating the Chiefs, while a loss coupled with a win by the Dolphins or Bengals would knock Denver from the postseason. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say who else might spend the day with Mahomes on the sideline, pointing out that only so many players can be rested given roster limitations.

Xander Schauffele has 2 majors and still a long way from No. 1 in the world

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele won two majors last year and still has managed to fly under the radar. That’s because of Scottie Scheffler and his dominant play. Schauffele says his goal is to reach No. 1 in the world. He’s also realistic enough to know that it could take some time. He starts the new season at The Sentry and Scheffler isn’t around. The world’s No. 1 player cut his hand on glass preparing Christmas dinner. The Sentry starts a different season in which only the top 100 players will keep full PGA Tour cards and some field sizes will be smaller.

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey sustains leg injury in victory over the Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit guard Jaden Ivey sustained what appeared to be a severe injury to his lower left leg in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Orlando’s Cole Anthony slipped and fell as he and Ivey went for the ball. Anthony’s momentum carried him into Ivey’s planted leg, knocking Ivey to the floor. The 22-year-old was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin. Members of the training staff held up towels to block the crowd’s view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

