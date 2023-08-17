AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:57 p.m. EDT

Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he’s happy with his choice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn’t been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.

Sidelines are crowded because NFL teams are carrying 90-man rosters throughout preseason

More NFL hopefuls are getting an opportunity to stick around a little longer to showcase their skills this summer. One cutdown deadline will make things more difficult for personnel staffs because 1,184 players will become available at the same time. Teams are relying on their scouting evaluations to be prepared to scoop up talented players who get cut. Plus, they’ll be busy assembling a 16-man practice squad so it’s going to be a hectic time. When the league eliminated the first two rounds of roster cuts in March, it allowed teams to carry 90 players throughout the preseason. Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by Aug. 29.

Deion Sanders-led Colorado is driving a lot of college football betting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The excitement of Deion Sanders taking over at Colorado is making the Buffaloes an unlikely favorite of bettors for this college football season. Colorado has a win total of 3 1/2 at FanDuel Sportsbook and other books for its final Pac-12 Conference season. The Buffaloes are a big hit with casual bettors. The professional gamblers are the reason why that number isn’t higher. They’re the ones who carry the most influence when determining lines. USC also is attracting notable attention. Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to win its third consecutive national championship.

As Stanford holds out hope for ACC invitation, Oregon State and Washington State wait on Cardinal

Stanford has not given up on getting an invitation to join the Atlantic Coast Conference as its fellow Pac-4 members wait and hope to rebuild their plundered league. Leaders from Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State spoke Thursday and Stanford told its colleagues it had informed the ACC that it would be open to joining the conference at greatly reduced or even no media rights payout for several years, a person familiar with the discussions told AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the schools’ were not making their internal discussions public.

NBA releases its schedule for the coming season, with an eye on player rest and travel

Maximizing player rest and limiting travel demands were again part of the NBA’s formula for the coming regular season. That’s what the league indicated Thursday when announcing the schedule for 2023-24. Teams have an average of 14 instances of back-to-back games this season, up slightly from last year’s rate of 13.3 per team. But back-to-backs involving travel are down to 9.0 on average. The rate of those last season was 9.6 per team. No team will play the day before or after high-profile national television games, such as Christmas matchups and all ABC weekend matchups.

McIlroy, Harman share BMW Championship lead on a soft Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman share the lead at the BMW Championship at rain-soaked Olympia Fields. McIlroy is using that to his advantage. He blasted away off the tee because he realized the rough wasn’t necessarily the worst place to be. The greens are so soft it was at times easier to hit into them without spin. He also had a little magic on the 17th hole by going through trees and over a bunker and chipping in for birdie. Harman made two long birdies at the end. That includes a chip-in. Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler were one back.

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek overcome adversity to advance to the quarterfinals at W&S

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked players in tennis, got past adverse weather conditions and challenging opponents on to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz overcame two rain delays totaling 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul, who beat him last Friday in the Canadian Open quarterfinals, for a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 6-3 win Thursday in a match that lasted 3 hours, 9 minutes. Swiatek adjusted to a stiff wind and came from behind to advance to a matchup with 10th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over China’s Zheng Quiwen.

Australia, Sweden still have something to play for in the 3rd place game at the Women’s World Cup

Australia already captivated a nation as co-hosts of the Women’s World Cup. Now there’s one more thing to play for, even though it is not what the team had hoped to be fighting for on the final weekend of the tournament. The Matildas play Sweden on Saturday for third place in Brisbane. Australia lost 3-1 to England in the semifinals on Wednesday, dashing hopes of playing in the title match. Sweden was similarly disappointed to once again be out of the running for the title. The Swedes fell 2-1 to Spain on Tuesday night in Auckland.

Column: The Yankees are in last place with a losing record. What is the world coming to?

The franchise of Ruth and Gehrig, DiMaggio and Mantle, Jeter and Rivera is a pinstriped mess. The only recognizable thing about this storied club is the “New York” stitched across the chests. These are the Damned Yankees. Much of the baseball world is gloating about the misfortune of America’s most famous sports team, the one that always receives out-of-proportion media coverage and excessive slots in the national television lineup. But here’s the thing: It’s much more fun to pile on the haughty Yankees when they’re piling up pennants. This squad is in last place with a losing record as September beckons.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing during traffic dispute

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute. A judge on Thursday acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial in Hamilton County. A woman accused the 27-year-old of pointing a gun at her as their cars were stopped next to each other at a traffic light. Mixon’s attorneys argued it couldn’t be proven that he ever had a gun in the car.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.