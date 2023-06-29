AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:56 p.m. EDT

NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely for violating the gambling policy, a fourth gets 6 games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Harden informed the 76ers of his choice Thursday ahead of the midnight deadline to pick up the option, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made public. The 33-year-old Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team.

Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.

Deal between Dodgers co-owner, pro women’s hockey league could end rival leagues, AP source says

A co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has acquired what was described as “certain assets” of the Premier Hockey Federation. The move could clear the way for a single North American women’s hockey league. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed it to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. Two other people confirmed the purchase by Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter’s firm. The Mark Walter Group has spent the past 14 months working with the PWHPA in a bid to launch its own league. This deal could eliminate the new league’s competition.

As NFL cracks down on players gambling, what events are pro athletes allowed to bet on?

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents to make moves

It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move, including Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. Trades are still a possibility, especially since James Harden has picked up his player option. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for violating NFL policy on PEDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season. Robinson’s suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

NHL draft wraps up with 11 picks for Chicago, dearth of trades ahead of free agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired their latest generational talent along with a big dose of speed in one of the NHL’s largest draft hauls. They also made another big move for their future Thursday by adding veteran Corey Perry to help teach No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard how to be the leader the Blackhawks need to contend for a Stanley Cup. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson says he couldn’t be happier with how this draft worked out with 11 players taken. The Anaheim Ducks added a big Swedish center to their young, talented offense in Leo Carlsson at No. 2 overall.

Taylor Moore, Peter Kuest lead Rocket Mortgage Classic; Dylan Wu 1 back after albatross

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Monday qualifier Peter Kuest shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. A slew of players are chasing them in what’s expected to be a shootout at Detroit Golf Club. Dylan Wu had the third albatross on the PGA Tour this season and shot 65, joining Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk. Collin Morikawa was among those two shots back while Rickie Fowler was three off the lead at Detroit Golf Club. Some notable names were nowhere near the top of the leaderboard, including major champions Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama.

Rod Pampling leads the US Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Rod Pampling shot a 3-under 68 at difficult SentryWorld to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open. Playing in the morning on the tree-lined course with deep, thick rough, Pampling had seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys. The Australian has one PGA Tour Champions victory — the 2021 Boeing Classic — after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was tied for second with Miguel Angel Jimenez and University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small. Defending champion Steve Stricker — from Madison, about 100 miles to the south — had two double bogeys in a 72 that ended his Champions record for consecutive rounds of par or better at 55.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.