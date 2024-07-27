AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:56 a.m. EDT

Paris dazzles with a rainy Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine River

PARIS (AP) — A hot-air balloon brought an Olympic ring of fire into a rainy sky and singer Celine Dion belted from the Eiffel Tower as Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century. The four-hour-long, rule-breaking opening ceremony Friday unfurled along the Seine River. On-and-off showers didn’t seem to hamper the enthusiasm of the athletes. Some held umbrellas as they rode boats down the river. It marked a showcase of the city’s resilience as authorities investigated suspected acts of sabotage targeting France’s high-speed rail network. Crowds crammed along the River Seine and watched from balconies, “oohing” and “aahing” as Olympic teams paraded in boats along the waterway.

Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a million under settlement

Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences. The deal also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting regulate payments from boosters. The document was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, a little more than two months after the framework of an agreement was announced. The deal must still be approved by a judge.

75% of US Olympians played in college. Future of Games hinges on fallout from NCAA athlete payouts

PARIS (AP) — Three-quarters of the nearly 600 American athletes lining up for action at the Paris Olympics got their training in college sports in the United States. It’s an eye-opening figure that places the future of the Olympics themselves into the equation as the NCAA and its biggest schools set priorities when they start paying college athletes. NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press he thinks colleges are going to have to make tough choices in the near future. He was in Paris for the opening ceremony that took place at around the same time litigators filed details of a multibillion-dollar settlement that calls for players to share in revenue and is bound to alter the course of the NCAA.

Dolphins agree with QB Tua Tagovailoa on a 4-year, $212M contract extension, AP source says

The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract extension valued at a franchise-record $212.4 million. Athletes First, the agency that represents Tagovailoa, provided contract terms to ESPN. At an average of $53.1 million per year, Tagovailoa will rank third in the NFL in quarterback pay behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The deal includes $167 million guaranteed. Tagovailoa was still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft.

China wins the first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics in mixed team air rifle shooting

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — China has won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics. Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea’s Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun in the final of the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event held Saturday morning. Shortly before that, Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev became the first medalists of the games when they beat Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich 17-5 for the bronze.

Packers QB Love agrees to terms on 4-year contract extension worth $220 million, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $220 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Love’s new deal includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new guarantees. The new deal comes after Love led the NFL’s youngest team to a 10-9 record and playoff berth last season in his first year as a starter while stepping up to the challenge of replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers

Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea

PARIS (AP) — Olympic organizers said they “deeply apologize” for introducing South Korea’s athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. As the South Korean athletes waved their nation’s flag on a boat floating down the Seine River on Friday evening, they were announced in both French and English as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. South Korea is the Republic of Korea. The International Olympic Committee said in a post on X in Korean, “We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast.” South Korea’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry asked South Korea’s Foreign Ministry to file “a strong government-level complaint” with the French government.

Olympic cauldron to rise into Paris skies each night

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic cauldron that made a stunning first flight at the Paris Games opening ceremony will rise again every evening. Paris Olympics organizers say starting Saturday the balloon-borne cauldron will fly more than 60 meters above the Tuileries gardens from sunset until 2 a.m. During daytime hours, 10,000 people each day can get free tickets to approach the cauldron.

Warner Bros. Discovery sues NBA for not accepting its matching offer

Warner Bros. Discovery has sued the NBA after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its upcoming 11-year media rights deal. The lawsuit was filed on Friday in New York state court in Manhattan. WBD, the parent company of TNT Sports, is seeking a judgement that it matched Amazon Prime Video’s offer and an order seeking to delay the new media rights deal from taking effect beginning with the 2025-26 season. The NBA signed its deals with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery’s $1.8 billion per year offer. The deals will bring the league around $76 billion over 11 years.

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas suspended following arrest on cruelty to children, battery charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of cruelty to children and battery, adding to the team’s recent legal woes. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Thomas was booked early Friday on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Bail had not been set Friday afternoon. It is the second arrest for Thomas in two years. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested by University of Georgia police in 2023 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. The charges were dropped.

