AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:55 p.m. EDT

Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, team confirms

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade. Two people familiar with the matter say the request will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team. The people say Lillard is generating interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others. The Trail Blazers later confirmed that Lillard made the request but provided no details. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points. Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. But he has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

The Lakers are keeping Reaves and Russell. The Bucks agreed to keep Lopez in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers kept two of their best guards. And the Milwaukee Bucks kept their big man as the early trend in NBA free agency of most players staying put continued. Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D’Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, according to people with knowledge of those transactions. Milwaukee found a way to keep Brook Lopez while Max Strus found a new home. Strus is headed from Miami to Cleveland, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade.

Hurricanes and Rangers turn their divisional rivalry into NHL free agency signing frenzy

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper. The two teams were quick out of the gate in making a number of signings and re-signings to open the NHL’s free agency period. The Hurricanes re-signed their goalie tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen and also brought back speedy forward Jesper Fast. Their biggest free agent signing was landing defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Rangers signed forwards Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick, and three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Jonathan Quick. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Sabres addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

65-year-old Bernhard Langer takes a 2-shot lead in the US Senior Open at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record. Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly —both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par. Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45. Kelly and Stricker, paired together Saturday, each shot 68, with Kelly second at 4 under and Sticker third at 3 under.

Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in a bid to end drought

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought. Fowler had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the U.S. Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. Hadwin had a 63 to tie the tournament record. Fellow Canadian Taylor Pendrith was third at 18 under after a 67. Pendrith bogeyed two of his last four holes. Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Fired New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar hired by a Missouri junior college

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — Former New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar has been hired to coach Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri, four months after he was fired in the wake of the Aggies’ hazing scandal. Heiar was dismissed from New Mexico State in February following hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the season. New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday. Mineral Area College cited Heiar’s 20-plus years of college coaching experience and his National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship and coach of the year award in 2022 while at Northwest Florida State.

Knicks are trading former lottery pick and fan favorite Obi Toppin to Pacers, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick who was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks will get back two second-round picks, according to a person with knowledge of the details. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Toppin was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft after winning national player of the year honors at Dayton. But playing behind All-Star Julius Randle, Toppin made only 15 starts in his three seasons in New York.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers praise setting for 1st street race in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series hits the streets of downtown Chicago on Sunday at the end of a big weekend for the sport that includes concerts and other entertainment. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course includes seven 90-degree turns. There are lots of ways to get into trouble, including manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. As the drivers tested out the course in practice and qualifying, the noise from the stock-car engines rumbled past the skyscrapers around Grant Park. Smiling passersby on Michigan Avenue stopped and used their phones to record some of the action through a fence.

June’s greatest Sho: A look back at Ohtani’s best month in the majors

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s walkup music most of last season was the theme to “The Greatest Showman.” After the Los Angeles Angels star’s June, he should consider returning to it. Ohtani hit 15 home runs, the most in a month in Angels history. He is also the first player in 10 years to reach 30 on the season before July 1. The power numbers, though, are only part of the story of a dominant month. His .394 average, 41 hits, and 29 RBIs are his best in any month.

Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for swimming worlds after 22nd place in 50 freestyle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two years after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel has failed to qualify for the swimming world championships. Dressel’s final attempt to make the U.S. team ended at the national championships when he tied for 22nd in the preliminaries for the 50-meter freestyle. Dressel clocked a time of 22.72 seconds in the frantic sprint from one end of the pool to the other, leaving him 1.07 behind top qualifier Ryan Held. He didn’t qualify for worlds in any of his four events, showing just how far he has to go after a long break from swimming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.