AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:54 a.m. EDT

76ers trade disgruntled guard James Harden to Clippers, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press the Philadelphia 76ers have traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team. The third team is not yet specified said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet officially announced,

Analysis: The James Harden saga in Philly has ended, and it makes sense for everyone

The Philadelphia 76ers are perhaps an uncalled travel away from being 3-0. They’re playing at a high pace, they’re moving the ball, they’re defending well, and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is off to a monster start. It’s a good beginning by just about any measure. And that probably helped James Harden’s cause to play elsewhere. Harden is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after he finally got his wish to be traded. It came after the 76ers’ first three games showed that would be fine without him.

Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World Series Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager launched a two-run homer and made a slick defensive play in the eighth inning to start a crucial double play, Max Scherzer combined with four relievers for a gem on the mound and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Texas overcame injuries to Scherzer and slugger Adolis García in improving to 9-0 on the road this postseason, this time in front of more than 48,000 fans at Chase Field. The 29-year-old Seager once again showed he was worth every penny of his $325 million contract on the game’s biggest stage. Game 4 is Tuesday in Arizona.

Dabo Swinney angrily defends Clemson career to caller on radio show: ‘You can apply for the job’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A frustrated Dabo Swinney defended his Clemson career to a radio caller who questioned his performance as one of college football’s highest-paid coaches. The exchange took place Monday night during Swinney’s weekly, in-season call-in show when someone identified only as “Tyler in Spartanburg” asked why Swinney is being paid so much to go 4-4 this season. Swinney said it was demanding fans like Tyler who were part of the problem because their expectation of what should happen is greater than their appreciation of what was accomplished.

Lions lean on Jahmyr Gibbs’ legs, Jared Goff’s arm in 26-14 win over offensively challenged Raiders

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown, Jared Goff threw for 272 yards with a score, and the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14. The NFC North-leading Lions stalled on three early drives, settling for field goals, before Goff threw an 18-yard strike to rookie Sam LaPorta to put them ahead 16-7 late in the first half. Goff threw a pick-6 to Marcus Peters early in the third quarter, allowing Las Vegas to pull within two points. But Detroit went back ahead by two scores on Gibbs’ 27-yard touchdown run. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for just 126 yards for the Raiders.

Vikings confirm Cousins is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in a devastating blow

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. The Minnesota Vikings announced the news after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings said the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear. The 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg.

Rangers slugger Adolis García hurts left side, leaves World Series Game 3 and goes to hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona in the eighth inning after hurting his left side on a swing. He went to a hospital for an MRI. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says: “We’re being optimistic there but we’ll know more tomorrow.” The AL Championship Series MVP grabbed his left side while coming out of the batter’s box on his flyout against Luis Frías. When García got to first base, he bent over and put both hands on his knees.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hopes MLB teams consider signing ‘awesome guy’ Trevor Bauer, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts says he hopes major league teams consider signing pitcher Trevor Bauer this winter. Betts told the Los Angeles Times at the World Series in Phoenix that such a move is “something to think about.” Betts was at the World Series at the invitation of Major League Baseball to provide content for its social media platforms. The Dodgers released Bauer in January after he was suspended 194 games for violating baseball’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. Betts says Bauer is “an awesome pitcher.” Betts says his personal experience with Bauer “is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him.”

Saudi Arabia likely to host 2034 World Cup after Australia decides not to bid for soccer showcase

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia is all but certain to host the men’s 2034 World Cup after the Australian soccer federation declined to enter the bidding contest. FIFA had set a Tuesday deadline to submit a bid to host the tournament, but Australia’s decision to pull out leaves Saudi Arabia as the only declared candidate. FIFA still needs to rubber stamp Saudi Arabia as the host — a decision that is likely to be made next year — but victory now seems a formality for the oil-rich kingdom. It would be the culmination of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to become a major player in global sports.

D-backs’ Christian Walker blows through stop sign, hosed by Adolis García in Game 3 of World Series

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker ran through a stop sign and right into a costly out in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. Missing a late signal from third base coach Tony Perezchica, Walker was cut down out at the plate by a perfect throw from Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García in the second inning. Walker has been struggling at the plate, but he was encouraged by a standing ovation when he came to bat and answered with Arizona’s first hit off Texas starter Max Scherzer.

