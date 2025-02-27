AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:53 p.m. EST

Stephen Curry scores 56 points and makes 12 3-pointers in Warriors’ 121-115 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 56 points, making 12 3-pointers and outscoring Orlando by himself in the third quarter of another astounding performance, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 victory over the Magic on Thursday night. Curry was 12 for 19 behind the arc in his NBA-record 26th career game with 10 or more 3-pointers. He was 16 of 25 overall and made all 12 of his free throws in Golden State’s fifth straight victory. Paolo Banchero scored 41 points for the Magic and Franz Wagner added 27. Curry had 22 points in the third quarter. Orlando managed 21 points in the period.

Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future

Gregg Popovich will not coach this season. He is not ruling out a comeback in the future. Popovich met with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, releasing a statement afterward to make his decision on this season — and hope for next season — public. The 76-year-old Popovich, the NBA’s all-time coaching wins leader, had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2 and has been away from the team since. Popovich says “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire. The 35-year-old Kelce had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season. But the four-time All-Pro made his feelings clear in a text to Pat McAfee that the host read during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. The four-time All-Pro wrote he’s “coming back for sure.” The Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. Kelce professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating Jon Gruden into their ring of honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating former coach Jon Gruden into their ring of honor. The move comes less than four years after they removed him from the ring over his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to an NFL executive while he was a television analyst. Gruden resigned from his job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders when reports of his comments surfaced early in the 2021 season.

Southern California, UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame are projected top seeds in women’s NCAA Tournament

JuJu Watkins and Southern California have moved up to a No. 1 seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament in the latest projections of the top teams. The Trojans would be joined by UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame as the top seeds if the tournament began now. That’s according to the NCAA selection committee, which on Thursday did its second reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. Defending national champion South Carolina dropped to a No. 2 seed after losing by 29 points at home to UConn, which is also a 2 seed.

Jake Knapp shoots a 59 at the Cognizant Classic, 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp has joined the PGA Tour’s sub-60 club. Knapp — the 99th-ranked player in the world — shot a bogey-free 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National on Thursday. It’s the 15th time that someone has broken 60 in a PGA Tour event. Knapp finished one shot off the tour scoring record of 58, done by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Knapp became the 14th player to shoot a sub-60 round. Furyk is the only one to do it twice.

Gene Hackman’s role in ‘Hoosiers’ led to an unforgettable, beloved film for fans far beyond Indiana

There’s one reason Hackman’s dazzling acting career stands out for sports fans: His unforgettable role as Norman Dale, coach of the feel-good, state champion Hickory Huskers from a tiny Indiana town. News of Hackman’s death hit hard in the basketball-mad state. The movie was ranked as the No. 1 sports film of all-time by The Associated Press in 2020 and was released in 1986. Hackman starred as Dale, a man who was given a second chance at coaching after his first one ended after striking one of his players years earlier.

Heisman Trophy winner and 2-way star Travis Hunter says he won’t work out at the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter says he won’t work out at the NFL scouting combine this week. The Heisman Trophy winner might play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL next season after doing the same at Colorado. Hunter said during his media availability in Indianapolis that it will be up to the team that drafts him to decide his primary position but that he hoped he would be allowed to line up on both sides of the ball. Hunter says “I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it.”

Long champions of social justice, Black athletes say their voices are needed now more than ever

Athletes have long used sports as a forum for civil rights activism. And their voices could be more vital than ever today as President Donald Trump has issued sweeping orders to end federal government diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Today’s sports figures have a unique position of influence, with more money and celebrity status than ever and social media to get their message to millions. With that comes the potential for backlash and retaliation. Speaking out could cost their reputations, their connections, their careers as has happened to sports figures in the past, experts say.

In harsh ruling, judge rips SafeSport Center for ‘perpetrating fraud’ and withholding evidence

A Florida judge excoriated the U.S. Center for SafeSport for perpetrating fraud against the court and intentionally withholding exculpatory evidence in a case involving a teen water polo player whose own complaint to the center resulted in her being arrested on her high school campus for assault. The order from Seminole County Judge John Woodard — in a ruling the center described as a “stunt” intended to undermine the agency — officially erased any record of criminal proceedings against Kelsey McMullen, who was 18 when a SafeSport investigator turned over evidence to police after speaking to a witness in a case involving a girl McMullen had accused of bullying. The center said the order was without jurisdictional, factual or legal basis and that it was weighing its legal response.

