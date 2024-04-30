AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:53 a.m. EDT

Murray overcomes calf injury to score 32 and hit game-winner in Nuggets’ 108-106 win over Lakers

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a game-high 32 points Monday night despite a strained left calf and sank the game-winning shot with 3.6 seconds remaining as the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets again bounced LeBron James from the playoffs with a 108-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5.James’ two free throws tied it at 106 with 26 seconds left and the Nuggets, just as they did in Game 2, eschewed the timeout and Murray took the ball on a high screen and roll to his left, shaking Austin Reaves and he crossed through the lane and swished the 14-footer. It was Murray’s buzzer beater that won Game 2.

James, Ham face uncertain futures with Lakers after being eliminated from playoffs by Nuggets again

DENVER (AP) — The futures of LeBron James and Darvin Ham with the Los Angeles Lakers remain murky. One might choose to leave and the other might not have a choice. For James, the decision is his on whether he wants to wear purple and gold again in his 22nd NBA season. For Ham, it’s about whether the team brings him back for a third season as coach after back-to-back series losses to Denver. Big decisions loom after the defending champion Nuggets eliminated Los Angeles from the playoffs with a 108-106 win in Game 5 on Monday.

Thunder brushed off questions about youth, inexperience, in first-round playoff sweep of Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the playoffs facing questions about their relative youth and playoff inexperience. Four games later, they’re on to the second round after a convincing sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. The average age on the Thunder roster was less than 24 years old when the playoffs began. But coach Mark Daigneault, named NBA coach of the year this week, has been quick to point out that youth and maturity are not mutually exclusive. That maturity was on full display in the way the Thunder have committed to defense, holding the Pelicans to 92 or fewer points in each game of the first round.

Derrick White scores 38, Celtics top Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 East playoff series lead

MIAMI (AP) — Derrick White scored a career-high 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Jrue Holiday had 11 for the top-seeded Celtics, who lost Kristaps Porzingis in the first half to what the team said was a right calf injury. Bam Adebayo finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for Miami, which had a sellout crowd but played again without injured starters Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

The Twins’ new home-run sausage is fueling their eight-game winning streak

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are no stranger to unique home-run celebrations. Last season, the team introduced a fishing vest and toy fishing pole to the dugout. This year, it’s none other than a midwestern delicacy — the summer sausage — fueling the Twins’ eight-game winning streak. Hitting coach David Popkins brought a tangy summer sausage into the dugout and beckoned his players to tap it. The presence of the sausage ignited a flurry of hits, including back-to-back homers. After Carlos Santana homered in the eighth, Ryan Jeffers tossed the sausage to the first baseman and the home-run celebration was born.

U.S. and Mexico drop bid to host 2027 World Cup, Brazil and joint German-Dutch-Belgian bids remain

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and its Mexican counterpart have dropped their joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. They say they will focus on trying to host the 2031 tournament. The decision leaves a proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan competing to be picked for 2027 by the FIFA congress that meets May 17 in Bangkok. The USSF says the 2031 bid will call for FIFA to invest equally in the men’s and women’s World Cups. FIFA said last year it planned to spend $896 million in prize money for the 2026 World Cup after devoting $110 million for last year’s women’s tournament.

Analysis: McIlroy had a blast in New Orleans. It was just what he needed

Rory McIlroy says it was during a drunken lunch after the Ryder Cup that he asked Shane Lowry to be his teammate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That was some six months ago and it worked out better than he could have imagined. It’s not so much he and Lowry won the PGA Tour’s only official team event. They rediscovered the joy of golf. McIlroy has been winning plenty. But he’s also caught in the middle of the battle with LIV Golf that has torn apart the sport. McIlroy says reinjecting fun into golf can always help.

Unable to get on a WNBA roster, ex-LSU star Alexis Morris signs with Globetrotters, plays overseas

NEW YORK (AP) — Former LSU star Alexis Morris knows firsthand how hard it is to make a WNBA team. A few weeks after helping the Tigers win the national title in 2023, she was drafted in the second round by the Connecticut Sun. But she got cut before the season started. Morris hasn’t stopped playing basketball, though. She spent time overseas before signing with the Harlem Globetrotters in February. Known as “The Show” with the Globetrotters, Morris became the seventh female player for the organization in its 98-year history. She got the nickname from an AAU coach when she was 12 and it stuck.

Florida Panthers march on in NHL playoffs after long-awaited series win against Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Panthers will march on to the second round of the NHL playoffs after beating their in-state rivals the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Monday night. Florida won a playoff series against Tampa Bay for the first time in four tries. The Panthers won four of five games in the series thanks to stellar play on the penalty kill and some clutch performances from Sergei Bobrovsky and their other stars. They’ll face either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. The Bruins lead their first-round series 3-1 with Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday.

Celtics’ Porzingis leaves playoff game in Miami with right calf tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics’ playoff game in Miami on Monday night late in the first half with what the team said was right calf tightness. The play happened with about 2:35 left in the second quarter. Porzingis took a dribble as he tried to move to his left, then pulled up — without any visible contact on the play — and immediately motioned to the Boston bench. He was subbed out eight seconds later and went directly to the Celtics’ locker room, stopping along the way to pull the top of his jersey over his face.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.