AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:52 p.m. EST

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday. The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57. The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again. The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Chiefs’ Mahomes comes up limping in first half of Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the field for the second half of the Super Bowl after he hurt his already ailing right ankle while getting tackled by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards late in the first half Sunday. The All-Pro quarterback, who first hurt the ankle three weeks ago against Jacksonville, no doubt benefited from a longer halftime to allow for Rhianna’s performance at State Farm Stadium. He was among the first players out of the tunnel once the field was cleared of the stage, grabbing a ball and immediately beginning warm-up tosses.

New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations

New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.

Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

PHOENIX (AP) — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar. More than 6,000 media members from 24 countries were accredited to provide coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and related events onsite in Arizona, per the NFL. Officials estimated 100,000 visitors were passing through the area surrounding the downtown convention center where the NFL set up its Super Bowl Experience, an interactive theme park. The media center was buzzing with a record 128 outlets filling radio row, which now includes podcasts and television networks.

Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half and another in the third quarter, helping them take a 27-21 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have now converted a league-high 27 fourth-down tries in the regular season and playoffs. Sirianni ranked No. 1 in the regular season in the Football Outsiders’ Critical Call Index.

Warriors go through with four-team trade, acquiring Payton

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have decided to go through with completion of a trade to acquire Gary Payton II from Portland despite concerns that arose surrounding the guard’s health following offseason surgery for a core muscle injury that sidelined him until last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Warriors spoke to the NBA about how the Trail Blazers handled the deal and information about the medical situation for Payton, whose physical Friday brought up issues that put the trade in jeopardy.

Super Bowl field turns into a super slip and slide

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide. Players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing, leading several to change their cleats. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while trying to make a cut, but was able to gain a few more yards. Kansas City receiver Skyy Moore lost his footing on a jet sweep and running back Isiah Pacheco even slipped on his celebration after scoring a touchdown. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was among the players who changed cleats to get better traction.

AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates

PHOENIX (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s decision says Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed. Steichen would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philly’s offensive coordinator before being hired as Indy’s head coach in 2018.

Super Bowl ads use nostalgia, star power and light laughs

NEW YORK (AP) — Off the field at the Super Bowl, 50-plus marketers are having a battle of their own. They’re trying to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast on Fox. Marketers are using light humor, lots of cute animals and even more stars to help get their messages across. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy and Serena Williams are just some of the celebrities making appearances in the spots that cost up to $7 million to buy.

Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

PHOENIX (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours Sunday to twin girls back home in Chicago, making it a memorable Super Bowl for him long before kickoff. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game. And Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, has her obstetricians on hand at State Farm Stadium should she go into labor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.