AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:51 a.m. EDT

Seager still going deep in Texas, helps send Rangers to ALCS with sweep of 101-win Orioles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and Adolis García homered early, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven smooth innings in another playoff clincher and the Texas Rangers completed an AL Division Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-1 victory in Game 3. The wild-card Rangers have won all five of their postseason games and are headed to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011. AL East champ Baltimore won an AL-high 101 games and was never swept in a series during the regular season. Nathaniel Lowe also homered for Texas, which is taking three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy to his first ALCS.

Astros pound 4 homers, with a pair by Abreu, to rout Twins 9-1 and take 2-1 ALDS lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer for Houston in a four-run first inning against Sonny Gray and piled on with a two-run shot in the ninth to power the Astros past the Minnesota Twins 9-1. Houston leads the AL Division Series 2-1. Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run in three games and Alex Bregman had a homer and an RBI single for the defending World Series champions. The Astros moved within one win of a seventh consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier had nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Game 4 is Wednesday at Target Field.

Connor Bedard picks up an assist in his NHL debut as the Blackhawks rally past Crosby, Penguins 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Bedard did not disappoint in his NHL debut. The Chicago Blackhawks rookie picked up an assist and dazzled occasionally with his skating as Chicago rallied past Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The 18-year-old Bedard, the top pick in the NHL draft, played over 21 minutes. He often shared the ice with Crosby, one of his idols. Bedard registered five of the 35 shots Chicago fired at Tristan Jarry as the Blackhawks began a new era with an impressive victory over the veteran-laden Penguins. Crosby scored his 551st career goal for Pittsburgh but the Penguins let a 2-0 lead slip away.

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner, beat Kraken 4-1 in opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored, Adin Hill made 23 saves and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night after a banner-raising ceremony. Conn Smythe winner Marchessault scored in the first game of the season for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in seven seasons with Vegas. Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Jared McCann scored Seattle’s lone goal. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner before season opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights raised their Stanley Cup championship banner in the most Las Vegas way possible. Captain Mark Stone placed the Stanley Cup next to an oversized slot machine on the ice Tuesday night before the season opener against the Seattle Kraken. He then pulled the lever. Three Cups representing the jackpot came up. Then the banner began to emerge from the slot machine as the capacity crowd roared and players looked on.

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton is in intensive care with pneumonia

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton has pneumonia and is in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared Retton’s condition in an Instagram post. Kelley said the 55-year-old Retton, who became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is “fighting for her life” and not able to breathe on her own. Kelley started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf for medical expenses. Kelley wrote that Retton does not currently have medical insurance.

Teresa Weatherspoon to become Chicago Sky’s next coach, according to her agent

The Chicago Sky have an agreement in place with Teresa Weatherspoon to make her their next coach, according to her agent, Richard Gray. He confirmed the news in a text message to The Associated Press. The Sky have been searching for a coach since James Wade left in the middle of the season to take an assistant job with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Emre Vatanseyer was interim coach for the rest of the season, including a playoff series loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney joins Tom Brady after being named manager of Birmingham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United great Wayne Rooney is joining Tom Brady after being appointed manager of English soccer club Birmingham. Rooney left his position as coach of MLS team D.C. United on Sunday and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Birmingham. Brady became part-owner of Birmingham in August. Birmingham is currently in sixth place in England’s second division. It parted ways with former manager John Eustace on Monday. Rooney was manager of English club Derby from 2020-22. He then spent just over a year in MLS. Rooney won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of other trophies with Manchester United.

Column: MLB’s playoff format is penalizing top seeds with all that time off

The Baltimore Orioles won an AL-leading 101 games during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers also reached triple digits in victories. Those impressive accomplishments earned both teams a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Clearly, the time off did them no good. Tossing in the 104-win Atlanta Braves and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, baseball’s four top seeds went a combined 2-6 on their home fields to start the best-of-five division round. Is it time to say goodbye to the bye?

Australia in talks with Indonesia about a possible challenge to Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Soccer officials in Australia and Indonesia have floated the idea of teaming up in a bid to rival Saudi Arabia for the hosting rights to the men’s World Cup in 2034. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported comments from Indonesia soccer federation president Erick Thohir about ongoing talks that could also include Malaysia and Singapore. Indonesia is being linked despite losing the men’s Under-20 World Cup hosting rights this year. There was political turmoil in Indonesia because the Muslim-majority nation refused to stage games involving Israel. FIFA members have only a few weeks to enter the 2034 bidding contest.

