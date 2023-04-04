AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:49 p.m. EDT

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is at the Masters for the 25th time. Not even he knows how much longer he will keep playing. Woods says he doesn’t know how many more he has in him because of injuries to his legs and back. He describes his right leg as being full of hardware. Woods brings a degree a normalcy to this Masters that is filled with chatter and speculation about LIV Golf. Woods still draws the biggest crowd. Now he sees if he can match the Masters record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player of making 23 cuts in a row.

Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors, getting back into condition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the Warriors after more than a month away from the team and is working his way back to being able to play again for the defending NBA champions. Wiggins says his family needed him an he appreciated the Warriors’ support in allowing him to be there for them during a crucial time. Wiggins was set to miss his 23rd straight game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City and hasn’t played since Feb. 13 versus Washington. He says he expects to play again soon. Coach Steve Kerr says he expects to have a better idea in the next couple of days when Wiggins might be able to play.

AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 11% year after lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the biggest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press. The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March. Texas Rangers shortstop and union executive subcommittee member Marcus Semien calls it “a step in the right direction.” The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.

Mickelson back at Masters after year away from Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson returned to Augusta National on Tuesday for a practice round ahead of the Masters. He missed the event last year for the first time since 1994, after some controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway circuit were published. Mickelson is now one of LIV Golf’s star attractions. He is among 18 players from the circuit playing this week, including six former Masters champions. Mickelson called it his “favorite week” and lamented missing it a year ago. He also said he has no problems with players that have been critical of his decision to leave the PGA Tour, including 1992 champion Fred Couples, who recently referred to Mickelson as a “nutbag.”

Marlins’ Alcantara pitches 1:57 CG, majors’ 1st this season

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched the major leagues’ first complete game this season, a three-hitter that led the Miami Marlins to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner pitched six of the big leagues’ 36 complete games last season. He struck out five and walked one in a 1-hour, 57-minute game that was shortest of the season. Avisaíl Garcia homered in the second inning for the game’s only run. Twins starter Kenta Maeda, who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery, struck out nine before leaving in the sixth with an apparent arm issue.

Rory McIlroy returns to Masters in search of green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlory is back at Augusta National, where one of the coolest moments of his career happened last year on the 18th hole on Sunday, when he and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back hole-outs to finish the Masters. What might top that moment this Sunday? Finally slipping on the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. McIlory has learned much about himself over the years and believes some of the scar tissue that built up with each disappointment was shed with that bunker shot a year ago. When you add that confidence and positive mindset to a string of brilliant performances, there’s a reason why McIlroy is among the favorites to win the Masters this week.

UConn March Madness steamroller could be start of a new era

HOUSTON (AP) — There was a short list of believers in the potential of a rebuilt UConn roster before the season started. It was made up mostly of the UConn players and coaches themselves. The team that was among “others receiving votes” in the first AP poll of the season ended up “cutting down nets” after the last game. It was as sure a sign as any that in the new college landscape reconstituted by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals, anything is possible. For anyone. The Huskies not only won the title but won it in one of history’s most dominating runs through the NCAA Tournament. They won their six games by an average of 20 points, closing it out with a 76-59 pasting of San Diego State.

NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ+ political climate

After six NHL players recently opted out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights for the first time, the league’s commissioner says it is weighing the future of the events. Some NHL fans and LGBTQ+ supporters say it’s a sign that a political climate that has led to restrictions on LGTBQ+ people and transgender sports participation both in the U.S. and internationally is now threatening events that are meant to be fun and affirming. One advocate says that because the NHL has been such a leader in how to do Pride nights well, it’s conspicuous to see players roll back their support.

Analysis: Will load management impact NBA scoring race?

The most famous scoring race in NBA history was probably the 1978 edition. That’s when George Gervin edged out David Thompson by seven hundredths of a point. Thompson scored 73 points in his team’s final game of the regular season, only for Gervin to answer with 63 later that day. Will we see anything similar this coming week from Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic? Embiid is the current leader at 32.97 points per game. Doncic is at 32.75. But Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers are almost certain to end up with the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference no matter what. So it might make sense to rest him a bit.

Column: LIV has more to lose than it does to gain at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — LIV Golf might have more to lose than to gain at the Masters. The Saudi-funded rival league has 18 players at the Masters. Yes, the Masters should be above all the clamor the rival league has created in golf. But just wait until the scoreboards at Augusta National are filled with names. And try to look at the names without considering what tours they play. Greg Norman says LIV players will be waiting on the 18th hole to celebrate if one of their own wins a green jacket. If no one contends, it will be all the ammunition critics need.

