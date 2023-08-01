AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:48 p.m. EDT

Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander is headed back to the Houston Astros, who reacquired the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade-deadline blockbuster. The Astros, who are in a tight race with Texas atop the AL West, shipped outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Houston owner Jim Crane tells The Associated Press the Mets could send more than $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract. The 40-year-old pitcher signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $35 million. The underperforming Mets have dismantled the most expensive roster in major league history. They also dealt Max Scherzer to Texas in a trade announced Sunday.

Iowa St QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclones sports, charged with tampering in gambling probe

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and has been charged with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of using a phony ID to place wagers totaling $2,799 while underage and as a member of the Cyclones. The 366 online wagers included Iowa State athletic events. According to the documents, Dekkers bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021, when he was a sophomore backup quarterback. Dekkers did not play in that game. The complaint was filed in Iowa District Court on Tuesday. His first court appearance is Aug. 16.

Northwestern hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate athletic department

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.

Astros’ Framber Valdez pitching no-hitter through 6 innings against Guardians

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Valdez retired the first 12 batters, with six strikeouts, before Oscar Gonzalez walked to open the fifth. But Valdez still faced the minimum in that inning thanks to a double play. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the sixth before a lineout by Myles Straw. Cam Gallagher then grounded out to end the sixth.

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That’s the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.

The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women’s World Cup

The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They’ve appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.

Tigers reach deal with Dodgers, but Detroit LHP Eduardo Rodriguez exercises no-trade clause

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez blocked a deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, exercising his no-trade clause ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Rodriguez’s contract includes a provision that allows him him to veto trades to 10 teams in every season. Rodriguez can opt out of his $77 million, five-year contract after the season and become a free agent, or he can choose to play out a deal that would pay him $18 million in 2024, $16 million in 2025 and $15 million in 2026.

Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

CHICAGO (AP) — Ace pitcher Justin Verlander was shipped from the New York Mets to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.

Jets’ Hackett says Broncos’ Payton broke a coaches’ code with his disparaging comments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett isn’t expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon. The New York Jets offensive coordinator said Tuesday he was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in a story published by USA Today in which he called Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett, who hired by the Jets during the offseason, didn’t mention him by name but said Payton broke an unwritten code among coaches with his public criticisms.

Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation

DETROIT (AP) — The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee. The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He’s 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter. The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League. Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.