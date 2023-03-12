AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:47 a.m. EDT

In post-Roe world, college coaches search for middle ground

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has added another complicated layer for college coaches to navigate. More than a dozen states have enacted laws against abortion. For decades, that topic has not necessarily been a consideration for female athletes choosing colleges. Now it is. And if the athlete lives in a state with strict abortion laws and chooses to tell their coach, the coach may be put in a difficult position. For some coaches, the constantly shifting landscape is making their profession more demanding than ever.

Ohtani long HR powers Japan to group win at World Classic

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a 448-foot, three-run home run in the first inning that landed just below his image on an video advertising board and had four RBIs to lead Japan over Australia 7-1 at the World Baseball Classic. Japan, already assured of advancement, won its group with a 4-0 record and will play a quarterfinal on Wednesday. Ohtani turned on a hanging curveball from loser Will Sherriff. It was the first home run of the tournament for Ohtani, who is 6 for 12 with eight RBIs and seven walks.

Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, shining in his first home game back from a long injury absence and leading the Golden State Warriors past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 125-116. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation then blocked a layup attempt by Jrue Holiday in the closing moments. The Warriors got the ball back with 1.9 seconds left and Curry inbounded to Draymond Green, who missed from deep. Khris Middleton had 19 points and five assists, Bobby Portis contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez 19 points and seven boards for Milwaukee.

Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Ramey made a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to put Arizona in front and the eighth-ranked Wildcats beat No. 2 UCLA 61-59 in the Pac-12 championship game. The Wildcats boosted their case for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA still hopes to land the No. 1 seed in the West and return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the regional. It was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game. Arizona second-year coach Tommy Lloyd can’t lose in Las Vegas. He is 9-0 in the city, 8-0 at T-Mobile Arena and 6-0 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for second-seeded Arizona. Amari Bailey led top-seeded UCLA with 19 points.

Saudi Arabia’s golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi officials who oversee the kingdom’s U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures. That includes wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. But they’ve been silent about details of these relationships. That’s changing, as a result of a federal lawsuit in California pitting Saudi-owned golf tour upstart LIV against the PGA. In a sports lawsuit with international implications, a federal court in California has ruled Saudi Arabia’s hands-on management of LIV has cost it the legal protections that foreign governments normally enjoy from U.S. courts.

‘Not done yet:’ Skier Shiffrin continues quest for records

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has surpassed Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a record 87th World Cup win. But she does not think it makes her the greatest ski racer of all time. Shiffrin says “people root for who they want to win – for whatever reason.” Shiffrin turns 28 Monday and is bound to add to her tally of wins as other milestones will come her way. Stenmark says Shiffrin “can win more than 100.” Records are also on the cards for Shiffrin when it comes to the number of crystal globes – the award for winning the season discipline or overall title.

No. 7 Texas rolls past No. 3 Kansas 76-56 for Big 12 title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dylan Disu overcame early foul trouble to score 18 points, Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice added 17 apiece, and seventh-ranked Texas silenced a heavily pro-Kansas crowd in a 76-56 romp over the third-ranked Jayhawks in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament. After going more than two decades without a Big 12 tourney title, the Longhorns have won two of the past three, and likely wrapped up a No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament with their performance in Kansas City. Jalen Wilson scored 24 points to lead the Jayhawks, who were the defending champs. They are still likely to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney on Sunday.

Filipowski, No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the tournament’s most valuable player to help No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia 59-49 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jeremy Roach had 19 of his career-high 23 points after halftime as the Blue Devils secured a title in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Fourth-seeded Duke claimed a league-record 22nd championship with its ninth straight win. Reece Beekman scored 12 points to lead Virginia, which shot just 33% in chasing its fourth title.

More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens

LONDON (AP) — The BBC’s sports coverage is facing a second day of severe disruptions as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker. Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government’s asylum policy. Pressure is mounting on the BBC to resolve the crisis, with growing calls for its bosses to step down over allegations of political bias and suppressing free speech. BBC’s director-general Tim Davie apologized for the disruption.

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense. His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

