AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:46 p.m. EDT

Ohio St., UGA, Michigan, FSU are CFP top 4. NCAA investigation of Wolverines not considered in rank

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State sat atop the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, with unbeaten Washington and Oregon next. The NCAA is investigating a sign-stealing scheme that allegedly involved impermissible in-person scouting by Michigan. Selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said the allegations against Michigan were not part of the debate about where the Wolverines should be ranked. He called it an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue.

Rangers slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer to miss the rest of the World Series

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the World Series after getting hurt in Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Durán and left-hander Brock Burke were added to the active roster before Game 4. García and Scherzer are ineligible to return. García, the AL Championship Series MVP, has a moderate strain of his left oblique, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Scherzer, who had been in line to pitch a possible Game 7, has a muscle spasm on the right side of his back.

49ers land Chase Young, Bears get Montez Sweat as Commanders unload top pass rushers

Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and everyone on the Denver Broncos stayed put. Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Joshua Dobbs are on the move. Rasul Douglas, Ezra Cleveland and Donovan Peoples-Jones also were dealt Tuesday before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EDT. Overall, there were six deals on the final day teams could improve their rosters by acquiring someone from another club. The San Francisco 49ers made the biggest move of the day, getting Young from the Washington Commanders for a compensatory third-round draft pick. Sweat went to Chicago. The Vikings got Dobbs. The Bills added Douglas. The Jaguars got Cleveland.

Games 2 and 3 of the World Series were the least-viewed in recorded Fall Classic history

The fears of this year’s World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks becoming the least-viewed Fall Classic in TV history are becoming a reality. Games 2 and 3 were the least-watched on record according to Nielsen. Monday’s 3-1 victory by the Rangers averaged 8.13 million on Fox, according to fast national figures. Saturday’s 9-1 Diamondbacks’ win averaged 8.15 million. Before this year, the least-watched World Series game was Game 3 in 2020 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, which averaged 8.34 million.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo woke up `steaming’ mad over umpire Alfonso Márquez’s strike call

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was still angry hours later with umpire Alfonso Márquez over a 3-1 pitch to Gabriel Moreno that was called a strike despite being well outside in the ninth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in World Series Game 3. Moreno dropped his bat and started walking toward first when José Leclerc’s cutter was gloved by catcher Jonah Heim. Moreno grounded to third base for the first out of the inning. Lovullo says: “I looked at it all. I was up at 3:30 this morning steaming mad. So I’ll leave it right there.”

Sanders says NCAA or Rose Bowl should reimburse Colorado players for missing items from locker room

Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes the NCAA or the Rose Bowl should step in and reimburse his players for the items that went missing from the Buffaloes’ locker room while they played at No. 20 UCLA over the weekend. Police in Pasadena, California, continue to conduct interviews, review video and assess what valuables were reported missing. Sanders is helping by compiling a list of what was lost by players and staff members. Sanders says that while they may not be able to get back the items, there should be a way to compensate players. He called on the NCAA to help out.

Analysis: The James Harden saga in Philly has ended, and it makes sense for everyone

The Philadelphia 76ers are perhaps an uncalled travel away from being 3-0. They’re playing at a high pace, they’re moving the ball, they’re defending well, and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is off to a monster start. It’s a good beginning by just about any measure. And that probably helped James Harden’s cause to play elsewhere. Harden is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after he finally got his wish to be traded. It came after the 76ers’ first three games showed that would be fine without him.

Hendrick Motorsports took a gamble on William Byron. Now he’ll try to win his 1st Cup title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick first met William Byron as a local Charlotte teenager, fan of Hendrick Motorsports and budding NASCAR driver. Something about the 15-year-old struck Hendrick, who recognized a young talent with a potentially bright future in NASCAR. Hendrick snagged Byron away from the Toyota camp in 2016, promoted him to the Cup Series in 2018 when he was 20 years old and fresh off an Xfinity Series championship and gave him the tools to become a star. It’s paid off as Byron heads to Phoenix Raceway this week with a shot at winning his first Cup title.

Column: Options abound for getting to the PGA Tour. LIV Golf offers a new wrinkle

The golf seasons are coming to an end and players who don’t keep their PGA Tour cards will have plenty of options. It used to be as simple as deciding whether to get in limited tour events or going down to the Korn Ferry Tour for a year. But now players have the option of joining the European tour and trying to finish high enough to regain a PGA Tour card. And then there’s LIV Golf. The Saudi-funded league is staging a three-day promotions event for three players to join. That was an option that didn’t previously exist.

Analysis: Eagles have been NFL’s most consistent team despite not playing up to 2022 standard

There’s no Super Bowl hangover in Philadelphia. The Eagles have the NFL’s best record and have been the most consistent team over the first half of the season. Jalen Hurts has overcome turnovers and a knee injury to play his best football in the past two weeks. A.J. Brown is breaking records at wide receiver, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 125 yards receiving in six consecutive games. The offensive line led by All-Pros Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson continues to dominate and the Eagles can beat teams running or passing the ball. But there’s still room for improvement all around, especially on defense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.